7 Costco Father’s Day Gifts to Get Before They Sell Out

Let’s be real: Men can be really hard to shop for. There’s just one week left before the day to honor Dad, and if you haven’t figured out what to get him, there is still enough time to find a thoughtful gift that he will actually use. You can even find some of the best gift ideas at your local Costco warehouse or the Costco website. Here are seven great Father’s Day gifts to get your dad. But hurry! Some of the good ones are sure to sell out.

Sonos Gears

Costco is a great place to buy Sonos speakers, favored by most dads. If you want to splurge, majorly upgrade his man room with the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle, currently $899 after

$100 manufacturer’s savings is valid through 6/15/25. The package includes the soundbar, plus a $60 Apple Gift Card or a $60 SiriusXM Gift Card, a $79 Wall Mount Voucher, and a 30% off Accessories Coupon. You can also find less expensive, smaller speakers, like the Move 2, on sale for $334.99 after $115 off. Additionally, spend $500 and receive $50 off as part of a Costco promotion.

Topgolf Gift Cards

Does dad enjoy spending weekends at Topgolf, perfecting his swing? Get two $50 eGift Cards for Topgolf for $79.99, valid at any location in the United States. He can redeem for game play, food and drinks, merchandise, or lessons.

Creed Aventus

Does dad appreciate the finer things in life? I was shocked to see Creed Aventus, the luxury fragrance brand’s most popular item, at Costco for almost $200 less than other stores. The “dry wood, fresh, citrus & fruity” cologne sells for $495 on the Creed website, and is just $299 at Costco. “Audacious, confident and powerful, this signature fragrance from The House of Creed has been delicately crafted to create a true contemporary classic,” Creed writes about it on their website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones

Whether he’s a frequent flier or just needs to drown out noise, Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones make a great Father’s Day gift. And, Costco is currently selling them for just $219.99 after $100 off. They come with a case and each charge offers up to 24 hours of battery life.

Damn, Man Executive Deluxe Box Snack Collection

If Dad likes to snack like a boss, get him the Executive Deluxe Box Damn, Man Snack Collection. This curated box features beef sticks, exotic snack sticks, and flavorful bags of nuts, all packaged in an elegant, wood-like case adorned with brass, complete with a handle. The delicious set is $79.99 and features everything from Wild Boar and Elk summer sausages to Mexican Cocoa Peanuts and Thai Chili Peanuts.

Mrs. Fields Happy Father’s Day Cookie Combo Tin

For dads with a sweet tooth, Mrs. Fields’ Happy Father’s Day Cookie Combo Tin is a no-brainer. The 2.5 lb tin comes with 24 assorted nibblers bite-sized cookies, 18 brownie bites, and two frosted cookies with buttercream frosting. It is also $8 off until June 9, so order now for $38.99 or pay more later.

MLB Sports Tickets

Is Dad a Yankees, Mets, or Giants fan, or any other MLB team? Costco is selling a sweet ticket deal for lots of different baseball teams. For $99.99, you get two great seats and a food and beverage credit. Check the Costco website to see if his favorite team is selling tickets for less at the warehouse.