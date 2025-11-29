11 New Costco Featured Items Shoppers Love This Week

We are firmly in the swing of the holiday season and Costco has plenty of featured items perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and all your festive parties and entertainment. From turkey and prime rib to desserts and must-have sides like mashed potatoes, the warehouse chain is pulling out all the stops for shoppers to get items like snacks and energy drinks at fantastic low prices. Here are 11 of the best new Costco featured items members will love this week.

Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant

The fan-favorite Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants ($12.99 for 6) are perfect for a special festive breakfast.

Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy

The Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy ($3.99 a lb) is rolling out in Costco delis nationwide, and customers love the value and convenience.

Kirkland Signature Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Costco shoppers wait all year for the Kirkland Signature Loaded Mashed Potatoes to hit the deli. This perfect holiday side is made with Yukon Gold Potatoes; Kirkland Signature Butter; Shredded Parmesan Cheese; Kirkland Signature Bacon; Shredded Mozzarella; and Sour Cream. That’s one less menu item to worry about!

Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Half Ham

The Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Half Ham $2.99-$3.99 per lb) is delicious and versatile. Precooked, boneless, and easy to carve, this ham is a nice alternative to turkey or beef at your festive feast. T

Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Standing Rib Roast

Make the holidays special with the Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Standing Rib Roast Bone In (Half), $16.49 per lb. If you’re unfamiliar with how to handle this beautiful piece of meat, here are some great tips from Brad Baych. Your guests will thank you.

Fresh Organic Hen Turkey

Costco is featuring the Fresh Organic Hen Turkey and Fresh Organic Tom Turkey, both $2.99/$3.99 a lb depending on location. “TONS of fresh Organic Hen Turkeys are in,” one excited shopper said. “Female turkeys, they taste better than males. Males have more muscle mass and are tougher/drier. If you get a massive turkey, its a tom. Females are smaller,” another commented.

Foster Farms Fresh Hen Turkey

Shoppers can also choose a regular Fresh Hen Turkey or Fresh Tom Turkey from Foster Farms for around $0.99 a lb. “Bought this organic one last year and couldn’t tell the difference between it and the all natural ones I usually buy, so saved 30 bucks and bought the butterball all natural at 99 cents a pound,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Heavy Whipped Cream

The Kirkland Signature Heavy Whipped Cream ($8.99 for three) is a must for holiday desserts and cooking. “I’ve been buying it for years, I’m the only one who uses it and it’s just a little bit in my coffee each morning. Never had it go flat,” one member said.

Alani Nu Energy Winter Variety Pack

The Alani Nu Energy Winter Variety Pack will keep you fuelled through marathon cooking and entertaining sessions. “Yessss I love this variety! I lucked out and stocked up on quite a few boxes when Costco had the promo for $16 each. Less than $1 per can! I’m set for 2026 😅,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars ($19.99). “The Brookie ones are just right a thickness that isn’t to heavy and not too sweet perfect with a glass of milk,” one shopper said.

Banana Republic Men’s Quilted Bomber Jacket

The Banana Republic Men’s Quilted Bomber Jacket is $32.99 down from $42.99. “This jacket is the real deal. Color is perfect match to photo. Winter level jacket. A total steal for under $50.00,” one shopper said.