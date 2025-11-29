 Skip to content

11 New Costco Featured Items Shoppers Love This Week

Costco’s newest featured items include festive foods, holiday essentials, and great deals.
Published on November 29, 2025 | 8:00 AM

We are firmly in the swing of the holiday season and Costco has plenty of featured items perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and all your festive parties and entertainment. From turkey and prime rib to desserts and must-have sides like mashed potatoes, the warehouse chain is pulling out all the stops for shoppers to get items like snacks and energy drinks at fantastic low prices. Here are 11 of the best new Costco featured items members will love this week.

Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant

Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants
Costco

The fan-favorite Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants ($12.99 for 6) are perfect for a special festive breakfast.

Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy

Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy
Costco

The Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy ($3.99 a lb) is rolling out in Costco delis nationwide, and customers love the value and convenience.

Kirkland Signature Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Kirkland Signature Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Costco

Costco shoppers wait all year for the Kirkland Signature Loaded Mashed Potatoes to hit the deli. This perfect holiday side is made with Yukon Gold Potatoes; Kirkland Signature Butter; Shredded Parmesan Cheese; Kirkland Signature Bacon; Shredded Mozzarella; and Sour Cream. That’s one less menu item to worry about!

Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Half Ham

Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Half Ham
Costco

The Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Half Ham $2.99-$3.99 per lb) is delicious and versatile. Precooked, boneless, and easy to carve, this ham is a nice alternative to turkey or beef at your festive feast. T

Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Standing Rib Roast

Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Standing Rib Roast Bone In (Half)
Costco

Make the holidays special with the Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Standing Rib Roast Bone In (Half), $16.49 per lb. If you’re unfamiliar with how to handle this beautiful piece of meat, here are some great tips from Brad Baych. Your guests will thank you.

Fresh Organic Hen Turkey

Fresh Organic Hen Turkey
Costco

Costco is featuring the Fresh Organic Hen Turkey and Fresh Organic Tom Turkey, both $2.99/$3.99 a lb depending on location. “TONS of fresh Organic Hen Turkeys are in,” one excited shopper said. “Female turkeys, they taste better than males. Males have more muscle mass and are tougher/drier. If you get a massive turkey, its a tom. Females are smaller,” another commented.

Foster Farms Fresh Hen Turkey

Fresh Hen Turkey
Costco

Shoppers can also choose a regular Fresh Hen Turkey or Fresh Tom Turkey from Foster Farms for around $0.99 a lb. “Bought this organic one last year and couldn’t tell the difference between it and the all natural ones I usually buy, so saved 30 bucks and bought the butterball all natural at 99 cents a pound,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Heavy Whipped Cream

Kirkland Signature Heavy Whipped Cream
Costco

The Kirkland Signature Heavy Whipped Cream ($8.99 for three) is a must for holiday desserts and cooking. “I’ve been buying it for years, I’m the only one who uses it and it’s just a little bit in my coffee each morning. Never had it go flat,” one member said.

Alani Nu Energy Winter Variety Pack

Alani Nu Energy Winter Variety Pack, 12 oz, 18-count
Costco

The Alani Nu Energy Winter Variety Pack will keep you fuelled through marathon cooking and entertaining sessions. “Yessss I love this variety! I lucked out and stocked up on quite a few boxes when Costco had the promo for $16 each. Less than $1 per can! I’m set for 2026 😅,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars

Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars
Costco

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars ($19.99). “The Brookie ones are just right a thickness that isn’t to heavy and not too sweet perfect with a glass of milk,” one shopper said.

Banana Republic Men’s Quilted Bomber Jacket

Banana Republic Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket
Costco

The Banana Republic Men’s Quilted Bomber Jacket is $32.99 down from $42.99. “This jacket is the real deal. Color is perfect match to photo. Winter level jacket. A total steal for under $50.00,” one shopper said.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
