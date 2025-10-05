7 Best New Costco “Featured Items” This Week

Oh, Costco. There is so much delicious food and drink to choose from, and there is so little room in your refrigerator and freezer. With so many options, deciding what to buy on your weekly shopping run can be challenging. Luckily, the warehouse runs various sales, offering many ways to save on everyday items and new product drops. Here are the 7 best Costco featured items this week.

Eat Smart Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit

I am a big fan of Costco’s selection of bagged salads. This week I am going to buy Eat Smart Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit, which is one of the items on sale.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta is just $4.49/ lb right now, and shoppers rave about the Italian dish. “I love the Alfredo penne. It’s made with Parmesan cheese, garlic, cream and butter. A lot of prepared Alfredo is not made with real ingredients. It tastes homemade and they don’t skimp on the chicken,” one shopper explains.

Kirkland Signature Wire Edge Ribbon

Holiday wrapping paper and ribbons are already starting to arrive in stores. Now is a great time to stock up, as50 yards of the legendary Kirkland Signature Wire Edge Ribbon is on sale for $1.50 off through 10/5/25.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mocha Crunch Bar Cake

Mocha Crunch Bar Cake is one of the newest items heating up the Costco bakery. The dessert is just $18.99. “Ohh, this one’s new in the Costco bakery!” Costco Hot Finds shared about the new Mocha Crunch Bar Cake. “The crunch is what made it better,” commented a shopper. “This one is good 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added another shopper. ” So good,” a third chimed in.

Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef for Stew

Beef is so expensive right now. Costco to the rescue. Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef for Stew is just $7.99/ lb, so consider making your go-to stew or soup for dinner this week.

Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars

Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars are a new item in the bakery, and shoppers are going wild over the box of 32 brookies, brownies, and more for just $19.99. “New! These are SO soft and delicious! Love!!” Costco Hot Finds shared in a post.

PopCorners Popped Corn Snacks

I love discovering new snacks at Costco. PopCorners Popped Corn Snacks Variety Pack, 1 oz, 30-Count, is on sale this week, $3.20 off now through 10/5/25.