7 Best Costco Festive Holiday Deals Up This Week

These festive Costco deals offer major savings on gifts, food, and holiday essentials.

Have you made a Costco run this week? There are so many great deals at the warehouse and on its accompanying website on everything you need for the holiday season. From food and food prep essentials to the best gifts for everyone on your list, Costco is making things easy for you with lots of great sales and deals on everything. What should you shop for to save money this week? Here are the 7 best Costco festive holiday deals this week.

A Huge Fruit Tower

The Fruit Company Grand 12-Box Tower is just $99.99 after $60 off. It comes with 3 Royal Comice Pears, 3 Green Anjou Pears, 3 Red Anjou Pears, 3 Fuji Apples, 6 Mini Apples, and more. One shopper calls it a “winner” in their review. “Every box contained outstanding candy and food products, probably the best in our experience of this kind of gift . Every item came beautifully packed and impressively presented. The apples and pears (delicious and fresh!) came individually wrapped in a soft, open- weave protection sleeve that ensured there wasn’t a single bruise on the fruit. Costco, you chose a winner with The Fruit Company and this product.”

La Mer

La Mer skin cream is one of the most luxurious skincare products. Surprisingly, it is available at Costco at a significantly lower price. This month, the brand’s trademark cream is part of the Fall Savings Event. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $299.99, after $130 off. The deal, which runs through December 13, has a five-item limit per membership. https://www.costco.com/la-mer-creme-de-la-mer-moisturizing-cream-20-oz.product.100372155.html

Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate

Another epic deal, which makes a great gift for a foodie? Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate, is just $99.99 after $60 off through December 31. “I bought this crate of goodies to take to my sister’s house for Christmas. Well it is slowly being eaten by my husband and me. The products come in a very nice wooden crate. We were immediately impressed. I wanted to look at the products inside to be sure I’d be taking what looked like quality products. Then we sampled one of the cheeses. It was SO GOOD! Sharp and flavorful. Since then, we’ve been trying a different product everyday. And none yet have let us down. Needless to say, we’ll have to find something different to take for family Christmas,” writes a shopper. It has many items, including gourmet crackers, meats, cheeses, spreads, and cookies.

The Holiday Cookie Tray

Costco Buys shared a sweet deal on cookies. “Costco has this huge holiday cookie tray and it’s such a good deal! Six different cookies, all super soft and delicious — perfect for parties, work treats, or just keeping on the counter for grazing. So easy and so good! $24.99,” they wrote. Cookies included: Chocolate Chunk, Butter Pecan, Coconut Almond Chocolate, Red Velvet, Toffee Sandie, and Holiday Sprinkle Sugar Cookie.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hellmans Mayonnaise

Costco Buys also shared about a sale on mayo, which will come in handy for holiday cooking. “SAVE $3 on Hellmanns Mayonnaise 2-Pack Squeeze Bottles at @Costco NOW in select regions through 12/28—the PERFECT time to stock up for holiday cooking!” they wrote. “Their mayo is made from real ingredients including cage-free eggs, and I LOVE how it’s deliciously creamy and easy to spread! 😍 Plus Hellmann’s mayo is super versatile…you can find tons of holiday recipes on their website! I use Hellmann’s Mayonnaise to make my Holiday Mashed Potatoes SUPER creamy, and they’re always a hit! 👏🏼 😊 Stock up on Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise at Costco with their convenient 2-Pack Squeeze Bottles while it’s $3 off through 12/28…it’s SUCH a good deal for a holiday recipe staple!”

Sand + Fog Holiday Candles

Holiday scented Sand + Fog 57 oz. Scalloped Candles with Rubber Wood Lid are just $39.99 online. “Bought the green one in the warehouse a few weeks ago. I loved it so much I went back and bought a second one for another part of the house. The smell is incredible, not overpowering Very pleasant. I smelled the brown and white ones at the store. The brown one is almost too subtle so would be good for someone who wants an earthy, subtle background scent. The white one was too strong for my taste but some may love it! For the size, this candle is completely worth getting,” writes a shopper.

A Henckels Knife Set

The Henckels Graphite 20-piece Block Knife Set, a great gift or essential to upgrade your kitchen especially for holiday cooking, is $149.99 after $80 off. “This is a great set! Love that the handles are one piece with the blade. Easy to clean and got them on sale for a truly wonderful price. I hope the self sharpening feature works as well as they claim it does, if so I will be extremely happy,” writes a shopper.