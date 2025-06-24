Costco stores are getting flooded with new merchandise every day, so much so that it can be overwhelming to shop at the warehouse. Nobody wants to buy something in bulk that turns out to be, well, not-so-tasty. This is why we rely on the court of public opinion, also known as Reddit and Instagram, to guide us in the right direction when it comes to new Costco products. Here are 11 Costco finds that everyone’s buzzing about this week.

Ice Cream Dubai Chocolate Bar

Dubai chocolate, a blend of chocolate and pistachio, is all the rage this summer, and now Costco just dropped Ice cream Dubai Chocolate Bars. “Has anyone tried this? Tell me what you think,” Costco Deals asked followers. “It’s really good,” responded one. “This has been at Issaquah location for awhile. Mr family likes it. Not too sweet but hits the spot,” added another.

Bubba Burgers

Costco Deals also shared that Bubba Burgers have also arrived at Costco. “Get nothing but the good stuff with this all NEW @BUBBABurger 100% USDA Choice Beef Chuck Burgers! 📍Grab a 12 count, 4lb box for just $22.99 now in @costco stores in the NE region! Perfect for the 4th of July cookout,” they wrote. “One flavor packed ingredient, with no fillers or artificial ingredients, that’s specially ground and flash frozen to lock in that juicy flavor. Delicious and quick-prep option for busy families with no messy raw meat on your hands. Tastes amazing straight from the freezer to the grill for all to enjoy. Enjoy high quality beef ready when you are and add BUBBA burgers to your Costco cart today!”

Neapolitan Mochi Ice Cream

The Costco freezer section is full of delicious, sweet treats. Costco Buys shared about a recent find. “NEW Neapolitan Mochi Ice Cream at Costco! Super premium ice cream wrapped in sweet mochi…YUM! Flavors include red, ripe strawberry, triple chocolate, and madagascar vanilla! 🤤 Get 18 pieces total for $11.89,” they wrote.

4 Meat Pizza

Costco Buys, and many other influencers, shared about the new take-and-bake pizza in the Costco deli section. “NEW 4-meat take & bake pizza at Costco! This artisan pizza features pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and meatballs…great for meat lovers! 😋 It’s $14.99 #costco #meatpizza #pizza,” they captioned the post. “It was really good!” affirmed a follower.

Better Than Bouillon Birria Base

Costco Does It Again and other foodies have been sharing about Better Than Bouillon Birria Base, “from their Culinary Collection,” which is now exclusively available at select Costco locations, “and it’s the flavor and spice we’ve been searching for everywhere!” they write. “Crafted with premium beef stock, dried chili peppers, onion, paprika, and roasted garlic, this base delivers that slow-cooked taste in an instant. Whether you’re whipping up a classic birria stew or elevating your Taco Tuesday with birria tacos, this authentically flavored base makes it all easy and delicious.” Find the new Better Than Bouillon Birria Base exclusively at select Costco locations.

Nordic Ware Naturals Crisper Sheet Set

If you meal prep, be sure to pick up the Nordic Ware Naturals Crisper Sheet Set, which has been gaining popularity on Reddit. “I have this and it’s amazing! Makes the best bacon I’ve ever made in my life! Game changer,” one shopper confirmed. “I bought one. made chicken drummies on it. went back and got a second one. im pan baking the stir fry veggies for dinner tonight,” another said. “Very accurate, this pan is pretty easy to clean. Most importantly it really does provide a better crisp. My theory is the deepness of the pan plays a part,” a third said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Green and Sunny Mango on Sticky Rice

Costco Buys shared about Green and Sunny Mango on Sticky Rice dessert. “It’s made with a Thai mango on top of sweet coconut infused sticky rice, drizzled with coconut milk sauces and crispy mung beans,” she wroe. “Got it today and had one tonight! I didn’t follow the instructions. I thawed it out for 1 hr, separated the mango from the rice. Heated the rice up in the microwave for about 35seconds on high, added back the cold mango and enjoyed. Never had mango sticky rice with the crispy mung bean on top, so I saved that to maybe add on ice cream another time. It was pretty decent!” commented a follower.

Kewpie Mayo

Lots of shoppers stocked up on Kewpie, an umami-style mayo popular in Asia. “Kewpie is much bigger now! Love this mayo! Now I love it twice as much!” wrote a Redditor after finding the cult favorite product at Costco.

Waterloo Variety Pack

The new Waterloo sparkling water pack – with Tropical Fruit, Red Ruby Tangerine, and Guava Berry – is a quick crowd-pleaser. “Love this flavor pack. I rarely like all 3 flavors but this is a winner,” writes a shopper. “The best pack they’ve ever had!” another agrees. “Bought this 30 pack 5 days ago and we’re down to 5 cans. Wife keeps reminding to me to stop buying these,” a third said.

Just Made Passion Orange Guava Immunity

Just Made Passion Orange Guava Immunity is a popular new juice. “Compared to made-in-Hawaii POG, this is mostly fruit juice rather than 10-12% juice with added sugar, on the other hand this mixes in a lot of other fruits besides just passion fruit (lilikoi), orange, and guava,” a shopper notes. “This is sooooo good! Sampled it recently and I craved it for days after,” another confirmed.

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao has been a recent hit with dumpling lovers. “Just discovered new carried item, Hacao, and it’s legit (from a dim sum connoisseur) I did take a photo of the box, so I’m using stock photo. It’s good. Highly recommend (from an Asian guy who loves Hacao)” wrote a shopper. “I ran through my first box in one day 😅 love it,” agreed another.