7 Costco Prepared Foods Shoppers Say Are “Gotta Try” Right Now

Costco‘s prepared food section is a major draw for shoppers who love the quality and price point of the entrées, appetizers, desserts, and much more in stores. There are some great choices for foods to reheat at home—everything from international cuisines to traditional pies and cakes, and. It’s safe to say the Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken is everyone’s favorite ready-to-eat item, but there is so much more on offer for hungry customers who don’t want to bother with cooking. Here are seven Costco prepared foods shoppers are rushing to try right now.

Chicken and Waffles

This is not a drill—Costco now offers a Chicken and Waffle entrée in the prepared foods section. Each package contains four pieces of fried chicken, four waffles, and containers of hot honey, and members are desperately hunting this item down as it rolls out across certain locations. “I loved them. Huge pieces of boneless chicken breast and the waffles have a crunchy sugar on them but not coated completely with it,” one Redditor said. “Honestly we thought it was ridiculously good considering it was reheated,” another agreed.

Chicken Pot Pie

Costco’s prepared Chicken Pot Pie is made with rotisserie meat and an absolute must-have item, although some people complain about the salt levels. “I might be in the minority, but I absolutely love these,” one Redditor shared. “I get them about once a quarter because when I do, I eat way too much. The salt probably contributes to the way I feel after, but in the moment it’s worth it.”

Dad Tuxedo Cake

Costco’s famous Tuxedo Cakes have “DAD” iced on them for Father’s Day in certain warehouses. The icing seems to be deliberately non-fancy, as if a kid did it. “The chocolate mousse tuxedo cake is the best cake at Costco imo,” one shopper said. “I got the MOM one for Mother’s day. It was fantastic. Simplistic, delicious, heavy,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Banana Pudding Cake

Some Costco members have spotted a new We Take the Cake Banana Pudding cake in the prepared foods section. “OMG! I avoid Costco cakes because of the calories but this is my kryptonite, banana pudding. I hope the Costco gods keep this out of my local warehouse (not I don’t….yes I do……no I don’t),” one shopper joked.

Tempura Shrimp

Kirkland’s Tempura Shrimp is a fan-favorite prepared food, although customers wish there was more sauce. “Can I please take a moment of observation for the tempura Shrimp in the prepared seafood section of cooler. It is sooo goood!” one shopper said. “I am an avid shrimp tempura lover and the Kirkland is the best store bought shrimp tempura there is. No question. My only beef is they don’t give you enough dipping sauce.They only give you half as much as they should. Kikkoman makes a fantastic tempura dipping sauce however but I have to order it via Amazon because none of the grocery stores here in Kansas City carry it,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Marinated Beef Bulgogi

The Kirkland Signature Marinated Beef Bulgogi is another fan-favorite prepared food. “I love the bulgogi. I fry it up with a pack of mushrooms, steam some rice and broccoli and I have dinner for the week,” one Redditor shared.

Garlic Butter Rolls

Costco members have been going nuts over the take-and-bake Kirkland Garlic Parmesan Dinner Rolls. “Tried some during shift today, I’d say solid 8.2/10,” one employee said. “The topping was obviously delicious, and eaten warm they were absolute bliss. In my opinion just could use some more cheese in the actual rolls. Still superb regardless! Do recommend, will definitely be sneaking a bite before tossing if any come out too overbaked lol.”