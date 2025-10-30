Costco does a good job of keeping shelves stocked and restocked with its most popular products, which is one reason shoppers keep returning for more. However, even the super-efficient management team can’t keep some items in stock. There are some items that sell out nearly as fast as they hit the shelf. Here are 7 Costco finds shoppers say sell out fast every time they hit shelves or the website.

Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas 12 Mini Jars of Jams

As a shopping editor, I can give you the inside scoop that a specific jam-filled Advent calendar sells out annually. “2025 Seasonal Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas 12 Mini Jars of Jams in Gift Boxes are already in LA region warehouses. Flavors are different than last year’s. Availability in other regions may vary,” writes a shopper.

Pistachio Cream

The Dubai chocolate craze is still wild, and pistachio cream is a best-seller if you can find it. Shopper visit multiple stores in the hope they can snag one. “Does your warehouse carry pistachio cream? When I was browsing the Harrisburg PA in June I picked up a 600 gram (21.2 ounce) jar of Pisti pistachio cream for around $13, significantly cheaper than Amazon or Wegman’s . I haven’t been to that warehouse since but I haven’t seen it in my other local warehouse in Lancaster PA. Has anyone else seen it in their store? Holiday baking time is upon us. I’ll be in NJ this weekend and could stop by the Bridgewater NJ or Allentown PA stores if either have it,” asks a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Costco’s fake Ugg slippers, a fraction of the price of the name-brand alternative, sell out every year. Currently, Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are $31.99 on the website and less in the store.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature’s Version of Claritin D

Costco’s over-the-counter medications are best-sellers. According to Redditor, Kirkland Signature’s versions of allergy medication, like Claritin D, are impossible to beat. “For bad allergy sufferers like me, you can save huge on the Kirkland brand knockoffs of Zyrtec (Aller-Tec) and Claritin (AllerClear). Depending on the current sale, it’s 2 or 3 cents per pill vs around 35 cents per pill for the name brand. I haven’t noticed any difference in quality,” writes a Redditor.

Fairlife Protein Shakes

Another item you can expect to sell out? “Fair life chocolate protein shakes. Almost always gone. And when they have it, somebody is loading up a pallet to take home,” one Redditor says.

Gold Bars

Analysts have estimated that Costco sells around $200 million of gold and silver monthly. Former CFO Richard Galanti has said the supply usually sells out “within hours” of its release. And, because the metal’s spot price rises fast, you can get a serious deal if you hit the website at the right time.

The Brown Organic Eggs

From personal experience, I can say that the brown organic eggs are a regular sell-out item. Every other time I order them via InstaCart, my shopper writes to say they are no longer available and replaces them with the less expensive white eggs.