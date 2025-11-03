It is always a good day to shop at Costco to save money. However, taking advantage of price drops will help keep more money in your wallet, while still getting everything you need for your home. The warehouse and website regularly improve prices on everything from food to big-screen television sets. What are the best deals at the moment? Here are 11 Costco finds with big price drops right now.

Some of the “Largest” Frozen Crab Clusters

Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters are on major sale if you are a crab eater. Get ten pounds for $209.99 after $70 off. “Arrived in two days still frozen; some of the largest clusters ever bought fresh or frozen; sweet, just the right amount of salt; conveniently packed in two-pound portions; two-pounds yielded one pound or a bit over two cups of crabmeat,” writes a shopper. “My wife and I love crab but king crab legs have just become too expensive for us. We thought we would try the less expensive Dungeness crab from Costco so we ordered a 10 lb box which contained five 2 lb bags. It arrived on schedule, still frozen. That night my wife and I enjoyed a 2 lb bag which was enough for the two of us. The legs and clusters were larger than I expected. We steamed them and served them with garlic butter and lemon. They were juicy and flavorful and large enough that we weren’t spending a lot of time picking small pieces of crab meat out of undersized clusters. I recommend this product. We’ll be purchasing more ourselves,” adds another.

A 65-inch TV for Under $400

Shoppers maintain that the TCL 65″ Class – Q77K Series – 4K UHD QLED Smart TV is a steal at $399.99, which includes an Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle for 5 years of total coverage. “I have had this TV for about a week and I am more than happy with it. The picture is amazing. It makes you feel like you are right there and not watching on a TV. Regular TV, movies and sports all have a fantastic picture,” one writes.

Marie Callender’s Famous Frozen Chicken Pot Pies

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies are a steal $4 off, and a perfect comfort food for fall. “You get 8 for the same price as 4 at regular grocery stores,” writes one shopper. “Truly are they even related it’s crazy how mid the restaurant is when the frozen food is so good,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature K-Cups Are Unbelievably Cheap

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Cup Pods are unbelievably cheap—the 120-pod box is an additional $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.

A Viral Sourdough Starter Kids

The Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit, $69.99, is going viral. “This Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit is at Costco and it’s such a fun find for anyone who loves baking! It includes everything you need to make that perfect golden loaf right at home — just mix, rise, and bake,” Costco Buys shared. “What a set,” commented a follower. “OMG I need,” added another.

Gourmet Vanilla Is Deeply Discounted

Costco always has the best deals on gourmet vanilla. Now, the discount on Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, is extra deep. Over at Williams Sonoma two bottles will cost you $95.90, while Costco is selling the set of two for $34.99 online after $15 off.

Stock Up on Ling Ling Potstickers

Ling Ling Potstickers, a longtime favorite of Costco shoppers, is on major sale this month. Get the popular 4.2-bag filled with about 62 Asian treats plus dipping sauce for $3.20 off.

And, This Roasting Pan Is a Steal

Costco reduced the price of the Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack. Get it for $54.99. “Thanksgiving here we come! Just bought this roster and cooked a 10lb roast. I loved the size and how easy it was to clean. Can’t wait for Thanksgiving to cook my 20lb turkey!” writes a shopper. “Getting ready for the Thanksgiving holidays and chose this product for its sleek design and its great features of being easy to clean and holding up to a 24lb turkey (we have a big family),” adds another.

And, These Suja Organic Immunity Boosting Shots Are on Sale

Suja Organic’s popular shots are on sale through November 16, an additional $4.50 off wellness shots, including Immunity Turmeric Pineapple, packed with ginger, turmeric, echinacea, and live cultures.

Save 25% with Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards

Domino’s Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards ($100 Value) is just $74.99 right now. “This is a great deal! We get Domino’s once or twice a month, and these gift cards are great to have. The Domino’s app isn’t always the easiest with gift cards, but that isn’t Costco’s fault. Basically you can’t copy and paste the codes on your phone, and you have to add the gift cards one at a time instead of adding them all at once and having a large balance to pull from like other restaurants. To make it easier on myself, I screenshot each gift card (they come in separate emails) and put the picture in a note on my phone titled “Domino’s Gift Cards.” I search for it every time I want to use one so I can look at it and type the numbers in. When the gift card has been used up, I delete that picture from the note. Easy peasy!” writes a shopper.

And, Blackstone Griddles Are $100 Off

If you have been holding out on splurging on a Blackstone grill, now is the time to take the plunge. The Blackstone 28″ XL Griddle with Hardcover Bundle dropped to $299.99. It comes with a protective hard cover and 28″ Griddle Cover to protect your griddle top between uses. The bigger version, Blackstone 44″ 5 Burner Griddle Cooking Station, is $100 off, just $499. “Grill is awesome, plenty of space to feed the masses,” writes a shopper.