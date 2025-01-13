Costco Food Court's Rumored Switch to Coca-Cola Sparks Fan Frenzy

It might be finally happening—for the first time since 2013, the Costco food court may offer Coca-Cola instead of Pepsi, and fans on social media are very excited about the potential switch. While the giant warehouse chain hasn't officially confirmed the change (we did reach out, stand by), eagle-eyed Redditors in California noticed the Pepsi machines were disappearing from food courts. "Monterey Park, CA. All Pepsi dispensers are gone," one Redditor posted. "Include Coke Zero and my local Costco will be sick of my face real quick," one excited fan commented. "Please for the love of god let me get a coke zero, I would get one every time I shop," another gushed.

Another Redditor posted, "Good news for my fellow Costco-going [diet] coke enjoyers. My well-placed source said 'early 2025'." Costco members seem thrilled at the news, with one saying, "Don't toy with my emotions like this…". The general consensus appears to be that Coke is vastly preferred over Pepsi, and customers don't understand why the switch wasn't made earlier.

A significant number of commenters have their fingers crossed for Costco also offering Dr Pepper. "I never get the hot dog and drink deal because it's not worth it to have my one soda per week limit used on Pepsi. If it was Dr. Pepper, I'd get that deal way more often. I bet you'd see a significant spike in revenue in Texas," a Redditor commented. Even people who no longer drink soda are excited for their fellow Coca-Cola aficionados. "I got SO EXCITED about this news… then I remembered I haven't had a Diet Coke in the last ten years. (I had to give up soda for health reasons.) I used to love Coke products so much! I drank Diet Coke from morning to night. So I'll rejoice for everyone else!"

Influencer Ryan Quinlan (@butthatsmyopinion) announced the news via a December Instagram post, and followers were very excited at the news. "They're bringing Coca-Cola products back to the Costco food court. That means instead of having Pepsi, Mountain Dew, or Starry, you'll have sodas like Coke, Sprite, Fanta, and root beer," he said. "Coke rules. Pepsi drools," one person commented. "Haven't bought a drink from Costco since they went to Pepsi. I stop at McDonald's on the way there and take me Coke in with me. Saves me an extra stop," another user said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For those who prefer Pepsi over Coke—enjoy the option while you can, because it might soon be gone forever (or at least for a long while).