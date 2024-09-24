Costco's Food Court Pizza Just Got a Major Upgrade That Has Customers Buzzing

There's no denying that Costco members adore the retailer's food court pizzas, but due to their massive popularity, shoppers have often complained about lengthy wait times, forgotten orders, and a general sense of confusion when trying to score one. Thankfully, members recently spotted an exciting new food court upgrade that could both simplify and shorten the often tedious pizza ordering experience at Costco.

Earlier this week, a Costco shopper shared a photo on Reddit of what appeared to be a pizza warming cabinet they'd seen at the food court in a nearby warehouse. A sign on the mostly empty cabinet indicated that it contained whole pepperoni pizzas (3,880 calories) selling for the usual food court price of $9.95.

The Redditor who posted the photo said they believed customers were meant to grab pizzas directly from the warming cabinet after paying for them. However, the Redditor noted that they weren't completely sure of the feature's function, so shoppers should take this theory with a grain of salt. Costco did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the purpose of the cabinets, where they're currently in use, and whether they'll be expanded to more warehouses.

But even though much remains unclear about the new food court feature, shoppers were ecstatic about the possibility that Costco is introducing a convenient new way to buy its pizza. The retailer currently sells whole pizzas through its food court kiosks, but shoppers have complained of long wait times when using this method. Members can also call ahead to order a whole pizza, but this requires forethought and therefore isn't always possible.

A warming cabinet stocked with hot pizzas that anyone can grab at their leisure, however, would give customers a speedier, more convenient alternative to the other ordering methods.

"Cool idea. It's difficult to time the pizza right when shopping or coming just to pick it up," a shopper commented on the Reddit post.

"If they ever get that in my store, I'll get one every time," another wrote.

This isn't the only big change shoppers have seen at Costco's food courts recently. Last month, the retailer expanded its food court menu with a new Chicken & Bacon Sandwich (920 calories) that features oven-roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon jam, and a mayo-mustard sauce on ciabatta bread. Shoppers have criticized the sandwich's flavor, calorie count, and price of $6.99, though the controversial item received a generally positive review in our taste test.