11 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in October

This fall, Costco shoppers can celebrate the season by enjoying the warehouse club's fan-favorite pies, popular pumpkin streusel muffins, and new cinnamon coffee cake. Customers can also gear up for their autumn festivities by scoring some exciting deals on other groceries, as well.

Flip through the retailer's newest coupon book, and you'll find a wide assortment of deals that will be available from Sept. 25 through Oct. 20. And these aren't limited to grocery items, of course. You can also get markdowns on household essentials, kitchen appliances, furniture, and more.

From candy to protein bars, here are 11 discounted Costco items to snag this month. As with all of the other coupon book offerings, some discounts are only available in-warehouse, while others are also available online. Pricing and availability can vary by location.

Hershey's Chocolate Candy Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Hershey's Milk Chocolate (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 220

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 3 g

There's no holiday that embodies the month of October more than Halloween. Stock up for the spooky season with chocolate—and lots of it—by scoring the Hershey's Chocolate Candy Variety Pack, which will cost you $20.19 at the warehouse after a $6.80 discount. Each pack is filled with 30 full-sized candy bars, including Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Kit Kat bars.

Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 150

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

For chocolate that's a little bit fancier than Hershey's, Costco is taking $4 off its 48-count package of Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy. Enjoy the deliciousness of rich chocolate, creamy hazelnut filling, crispy wafers, and crunchy hazelnuts by picking up a box of these gold foil-wrapped treats for $11.99 at the warehouse.

Milton's Cauliflower Crust Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Pizza)

Calories : 230

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

If you're searching for a dietitian-approved frozen pizza, look no further than Milton's Craft Bakers. This popular pizza option features a cauliflower crust topped with a three-cheese blend, roasted zucchini, red, yellow, and green bell peppers, and onions. Snag a two-count box for just $10.49 at the warehouse, thanks to a $3.40 discount.

Sabatasso's Pizza Singles

Nutrition :

Pepperoni (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 310

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 13 g

Craving pizza but don't want to make (or heat up) a whole pie? Consider a personal-sized option like Sabatasso's. Starting on Sept. 25, the brand's variety pack will be available for $3.50 off, coming down to $9.09 at the warehouse. Each 12-pack includes six pepperoni and six four-cheese "pizza singles," which you can heat in the microwave or bake in the oven. The pepperoni variety is made with mozzarella, while the four-cheese pizza features a mix of mozzarella, yellow cheddar, provolone, and parmesan.

RXBar Protein Bars

Nutrition :

Chocolate Sea Salt (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 210

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 12 g

RXBars are praised for having very few ingredients, and now, you can enjoy them for a few less dollars. Costco is taking $5.60 off its RXBar Variety Pack, which includes 14 protein bars in two different flavors: chocolate sea salt and blueberry. As highlighted on the packaging, each bar contains three egg whites, six almonds, four cashews, and two dates. Grab up a box for $12.39 at the warehouse starting on Sept. 25!

Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 bar)

Calories : 190

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 10 g

RXBars aren't the only protein bars getting a markdown at Costco. The warehouse club is also discounting Nature Valley's Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Bars, which come in boxes of 30. Get one for $10.99 at the warehouse with a $5 discount.

Frito-Lay Fun Flavor Mix Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Enjoy cheesy, salty, or spicy flavors by picking up Frito-Lay's Fun Flavor Mix Variety Pack for $14.99 at the warehouse after a $5 markdown. Each box includes 54 bags of seven different snacks, including Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili, Fritos Chili Cheese, Cheetos Puffs, Cheetos Crunchy Cheddar Jalapeño, Funyuns, Doritos Spicy Nacho, and Cheetos Crunchy Flamin' Hot.

Skinny Pop Popcorn

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Satisfy your popcorn craving without popping the snack yourself by opting for bagged varieties like Skinny Pop. Costco is marking down the brand's original and organic options by $4, bringing each 28-count box down to $9.99 at the warehouse. The selection can vary by location.

Smucker's Uncrustables

Nutrition : (Per 1 sandwich)

Calories : 210

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 6 g

Whether you buy them for convenience or their nostalgia factor, Smucker's Uncrustables are now even more enticing thanks to a $4 discount. Costco is offering the popular frozen PB&J sandwiches for just $10.49 at the warehouse. Each box includes 18 large sandwiches made with peanut butter and grape jelly.

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken With Japanese-Style Fried Rice

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bag)

Calories : 440

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 19 g

After a long, busy day, cooking can sometimes be the last thing you want to do. Luckily, Costco boasts a wide selection of frozen meals that can be ready in just a few minutes, such as Ajinomoto's Yakitori Chicken Japanese-Style Fried Rice. This boxed meal comes with six bags of fried rice with grilled white meat chicken, vegetables, and a savory sauce. Purchase one box for $11.19 in store after a $3.80 discount.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oreo Frozen Dessert Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 230

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 3 g

Oreo fans, this one's for you. At Costco, you can score a box of 24 Oreo Frozen Dessert Sandwiches for $13.99 at the warehouse after a $5 discount. This frozen treat consists of two Oreo cookie wafers with a cream-flavored frozen dairy dessert that features Oreo cookie pieces.