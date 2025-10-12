Costco Food Court Fans Are Losing It Over This Hot Dog ‘Royale’ Hack

The Costco food court isn’t famous for having an extensive menu. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The warehouse’s legendary food stand’s claim to fame is offering a super-limited menu of simple but delicious food at bargain basement prices. Huge slices of gooey pizza, a perfect chicken bake, salads big enough for four people, and of course, its trademark $1.50 hot dog and soda deal keep customers coming back for more. In fact, some people hit the warehouse just for a money-saving meal. This week, a clever shopper concocted a food court hack that people are losing their minds over: The hot dog “Royale.”

“When the onions are available I make the ‘Royale,'” Redditor bixbyvegas shared in a post this week. The photo shows a plastic container of onions and a few packs of Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes, all freebies at the food court. “That what I call it particularly because I rarely get to make it as my Costco always runs out of onions!”

The meal, consisting of chopped onions, crushed peppers, relish, ketchup, and mustard, piqued major interest, and the community was quick to comment. “I’m… intrigued,” wrote one. “I’d give it a good ol’ college try,” added another. “As would I, my friend. As would I,” a third chimed in. “I think you’re on to something. Next time I get a hotdog at Costco and they have onions, I’m totally gonna try it. I like all those condiments on hotdogs anyway, and the Parmesan and pepper flakes would give it an interesting twist,” another said.

One person even headed to their local Costco to make it. “Edit: Tried it today! It was actually quite good. Real spicy mustard experience,” they said.

One customer says that this has been a big thing in Asia for awhile. “Costco shoppers in Korea do this a lot. They call it ‘Costo Kimchi’ lol,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another Redditor shared their own post, alongside an image of the finished product. “Our Costco had onions today so we gave the ‘Royale’ a try Thanks u/bixbyvegas for sharing! It was quite good,” they said. “Definitely try it next time you’re there! I’m not usually big on a lot of condiments like this but I knew my fiancé would fw it heavy. We both liked it!” they added in the comment section.

Other people complained that they can’t recreate the meal because their store doesn’t have onions. “I ask for onions every time I go. I haven’t had onions in years,” one writes. I miss the free-for-all onion spinner,” another comments.