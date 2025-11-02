7 Costco Food Court Hacks Regulars Swear By

Costco‘s food court is legendary. From its $1.50 hot dog and drink combo and larger-than-life pizza slices to trademark chicken bakes and fruit smoothies, some shoppers get Costco memberships just to indulge in cheap but delicious meals. But you aren’t really experiencing the food court in all its glory unless you know about all the hacks and tricks that regular diners use to get the most out of it. Here are 7 Costco food court tricks regulars swear by.

Avoid Soggy or Undercooked Pizza by Doing This

One of the biggest complaints about Costco pizza is that it comes out soggy or undercooked. However, there is a way to avoid this. Order a whole pizza, and ask for it extra crispy. One Reddit user says to “order it ‘well done.'” When you do this, “they put it through the oven one more time and it’s fantastic. Been doing this for years!”

Get a Pizza Dog

What do you get when you wrap a hot dog in a slice of pizza? A super delicious meal, according to regulars. Some people take the weiner out of the bun before wrapping it in the cheesy, carby deliciousness, while others eat it with the bun.

Make an Ice Cream Float

One Redditor recently detailed how to make a “float” at the food court. “Purchase a vanilla ice cream and a soda,” they instruct. “Using a spoon from the utensil dispenser, transfer 1/2 of the ice cream into the empty soda cup. Carefully fill both containers with 🅱️epsi (the concoction will react and fizz a lot😅) Stir and enjoy!”

Ask for Onions

One of the biggest gripes that regular food court diners complain about is the disappearance of the onion-churning machine. However, many warehouses actually have little plastic containers filled with chopped onions for free. All you need to do is ask.

Make Wraps Out of the Salad

The food court salads are massive. If you prefer a wrap or simply want to maximize your meals, buy a pack of large tortillas while shopping, and use them to make wraps out of the $7 salad. According to diners, a single salad can make multiple wraps.

Make the Forbidden Glizzy

Have you heard about the”Forbidden Glizzy”? The trend went viral on social media with Costco shoppers sharing an indulgent food court order. You get a chicken bake and a hot dog. Take a bite out of each end of the chicken bake. Slide your dog in. Then, enjoy your pig in a chicken bake blanket.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Or, the Jochizza

If you want to level up the Forbidden Glizzy, the Jochizza is even more indulgent. It involves three food court items: a slice of pizza, a hot dog, and a chicken bake. Slice the chicken in half down the middle. Take your dog out of the bun and put it in there. Take the cheese off the pizza and add it to the top. Some diners don’t stop there, adding hot dog toppings like ketchup, mustard, relish, and Costco’s diced onions.