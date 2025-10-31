11 Costco Products Shoppers Call the Store’s Hidden Gems

Costco shoppers are constantly finding new treasures in stores and online thanks to word of mouth (like social media influencers and fans), or simply walking around a warehouse. With thousands of products available and new items constantly hitting shelves, it’s easy to find some true hidden gems that become must-have products. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next shopping trip, there’s plenty to take note of. Here are 11 Costco items shoppers are obsessed about.

Starbucks Season’s Cheer Blend Coffee

With coffee prices so high, Costco customers appreciate the Starbucks Season’s Cheer Blend Coffee ($11.99 for 2 lbs depending on your location). “Bought two bags simply because of the price of coffee right now. Being able to get it at $6/lb feels like stepping back in time. Made a pot yesterday and it’s fine. Nothing special, a perfect mate for Coffee Mate,” one shopper said.

Boursin Cheese

Costco carries a three pack of the iconic Boursin cheese and customers can’t get enough. “The Boursin goes on sale a few times per year and I always stock up. Freezes pretty well especially if you plan to cook with it. I used to think cooking with it would be blasphemy but it’s crazy good in mac n cheese or anything else creamy,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

The Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is pretty much a cult-favorite item at this point. “DO NOT buy the ice cream. After you open the container it seems to completely evaporate after just a couple days,” one joked. “Mysterious. I must buy one to test this,” another responded.

Costco Cheese

The cheese section at Costco is magnificent and constantly changing with new must-have gems. “For the same price as a few oz of good cheddar at (insert grocery store name) I can buy almost a pound of cheddar at Costco and a cheese grater off Amazon. My charcuterie game is unmatched and I save money hand over fist on shredded cheese,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Prosecco

Kirkland Prosecco is a steal, shoppers say. “Kirkland Prosecco. It’s the best we have ever drank and much cheaper than the name brand,” one member shared. “Agreed. They also sell Aperol for the best price at the ones near us. Those two together make fantastic aperol spritzes which we do for bigger family get togethers etc,” another said.

Prawn Hacao

The Royal Asia Prawn Hacao frozen dumplings rival dim sum restaurants, members say. “The shrimp dumplings are so freaking good. We put it in our hotpot or in the microwave and make our own dipping sauce. But oof, what a tasty and filling treat,” one shopper raved.

Kirkland Signature Merino Wool Socks

Costco members eagerly await the arrival of the Kirkland Signature Extra-Fine Merino Wool Blend Crew Socks every year. “Kirkland brand merino wool socks, they’re seasonal and usually show up in stores in mid-to-late October,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

Shoppers are obsessed with the Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. “The Marlborough sav blanc is half the price of Oyster Bay and the other big brands and pretty much the same,” one member shared. “I also love the sav blanc! And the French vodka is a great deal also,” another agreed.

Beach Towels

Costco’s beach towels are a must-have item, members say. “The beach towels, I buy a couple every summer and they are great. Big, colorful, last forever,” one shopper commented. “I still have some that have lasted over ten years and still look great!” another agreed.

Ciabatta Buns

Costco members rave about the bakery Ciabatta Buns. “We almost always grab a back of the ciabatta buns that they market as ‘artisan rolls’. We find them super versatile, as burger buns, sandwich buns, or even toasted and cut into strips to dip or scoop with different breakfast meals,” one shopper said.

Imperial Garden Organic Edamame

The Imperial Garden Organic Edamame is delicious and versatile, members say. “My wife LOVES the frozen edamame. Makes for a great healthy snack,” one shopper shared. “Every variety of frozen vegetables 😋 We have a family of 7 and have them all the time. The broccoli is just like fresh and never over/under cooked,” another agreed.