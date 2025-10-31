 Skip to content

11 Best Costco Items on Sale Right Now Before They’re Gone

These new Costco sale items—from cozy loungewear to kitchen must-haves—are going fast.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on October 31, 2025 | 6:15 AM

Costco is my favorite store for saving money. Even when items aren’t on sale, the warehouse and website have the best deals on everything from big-screen TVs to eggs. However, the store is gearing up for the holiday season, and tons of items are on sale. Here are the 11 best Costco items on sale right now before they’re gone.

Felina Velour Hoodie and Jogger Set

Felina Women's Velour Track Suit
Costco

The viral Juicy dupe jumpsuit from Felina is $4 off. Costco Buys recent shared about the velour tracksuit. “NEW Felina Velour Hoodie & Jogger Set is at Costco and it’s so soft and cozy! It comes in three colors — deep plum, black, & green — and feels like a luxe upgrade to your everyday loungewear. It’s such a steal at $18.99,” they wrote. Grab it for $15.99 online.

Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

Kirkland Signature Pacific Bold K-Cup Pods
Costco

Keurig coffee pods are pricey. Kirkland brand pods are the way to go if you want the same quality taste but don’t want to spend a fortune. Keurig backs them for seamless use with their machines and offer much more bang for the buck. And, right now, a box of 120 is an additional $8 off.

RELATED: 7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets

Dove Items

Dove Advanced Care Invisible+ Deodorant
Costco

Costco So Obsessed shared that all their “favorite Dove items” are currently on sale at Costco. Dove Sensitive Skin Bar is $5 off, Dove Intensive Repair Damage Therapy Shampoo & Conditioner Set is $4 off, and Dove Advanced Care Invisible+ Antiperspirant is $4.50 off. “Great value for a limited time, valid 10/20/25-11/16/25 and limit 5 per member.”

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls
Costco

Costco just dropped a “Holiday Savings Book,” with deals running from October 31 through November 16. In it, there are some major deals. Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls are a whopping $4.50 off.

CJ Foods Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls

bibigo vegetable spring rolls
Costco

Bibigo Asian foods are a bestseller at Costco. Starting at the end of the month CJ Foods Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls are $2.70 off.

All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set

All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set
Costco

A set of kitchen must-haves is on sale just in time for the holidays. The All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set is $30 off. “These utensils will never wear out. I’ve had another set in a different location for twenty five years and they’re still going strong,” writes a shopper.

Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz

Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz
Costco

Just in time for Thanksgiving, a festive, non-alcoholic drink is on sale. Get the 15-pack of Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz, for a whopping $5 off The probiotic soda contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.

Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper

kirkland signature parchment paper
Costco

Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper, which will come in handy for all your holiday baking, is $3.50 off. “Price point is fabulous, the amount of paper you get vs. a supermarket box of parchment is crazy plus it is non-stick!” writes a shopper.

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread

Costco

Another cooking must-buy for the holidays? Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread, which will be $3 off. Use it to smear on the new pumpkin spice bagels, or for an ingredient for dips, desserts, and more.

Chex Variety Pack

Costco

Stock up on cereal! Chex Variety Pack comes with three bags of Rice, Corn, and Wheat, is $2.40 off.

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower

The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower
Costco

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower is the perfect holiday gift, and is available for preorder now for $20 off. “I have ordered various baskets from The Fruit Company for years, and they never disappoint. My sister loves receiving them! The fruit are ripe and delicious, the snacks are yummy and the delivery is quick. And a bonus – the boxes are well made and can be reused! Highly recommended,” writes a shopper.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family