Costco is my favorite store for saving money. Even when items aren’t on sale, the warehouse and website have the best deals on everything from big-screen TVs to eggs. However, the store is gearing up for the holiday season, and tons of items are on sale. Here are the 11 best Costco items on sale right now before they’re gone.

Felina Velour Hoodie and Jogger Set

The viral Juicy dupe jumpsuit from Felina is $4 off. Costco Buys recent shared about the velour tracksuit. “NEW Felina Velour Hoodie & Jogger Set is at Costco and it’s so soft and cozy! It comes in three colors — deep plum, black, & green — and feels like a luxe upgrade to your everyday loungewear. It’s such a steal at $18.99,” they wrote. Grab it for $15.99 online.

Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

Keurig coffee pods are pricey. Kirkland brand pods are the way to go if you want the same quality taste but don’t want to spend a fortune. Keurig backs them for seamless use with their machines and offer much more bang for the buck. And, right now, a box of 120 is an additional $8 off.

Dove Items

Costco So Obsessed shared that all their “favorite Dove items” are currently on sale at Costco. Dove Sensitive Skin Bar is $5 off, Dove Intensive Repair Damage Therapy Shampoo & Conditioner Set is $4 off, and Dove Advanced Care Invisible+ Antiperspirant is $4.50 off. “Great value for a limited time, valid 10/20/25-11/16/25 and limit 5 per member.”

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Costco just dropped a “Holiday Savings Book,” with deals running from October 31 through November 16. In it, there are some major deals. Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls are a whopping $4.50 off.

CJ Foods Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls

Bibigo Asian foods are a bestseller at Costco. Starting at the end of the month CJ Foods Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls are $2.70 off.

All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set

A set of kitchen must-haves is on sale just in time for the holidays. The All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set is $30 off. “These utensils will never wear out. I’ve had another set in a different location for twenty five years and they’re still going strong,” writes a shopper.

Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz

Just in time for Thanksgiving, a festive, non-alcoholic drink is on sale. Get the 15-pack of Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz, for a whopping $5 off The probiotic soda contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.

Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper

Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper, which will come in handy for all your holiday baking, is $3.50 off. “Price point is fabulous, the amount of paper you get vs. a supermarket box of parchment is crazy plus it is non-stick!” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread

Another cooking must-buy for the holidays? Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread, which will be $3 off. Use it to smear on the new pumpkin spice bagels, or for an ingredient for dips, desserts, and more.

Chex Variety Pack

Stock up on cereal! Chex Variety Pack comes with three bags of Rice, Corn, and Wheat, is $2.40 off.

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower is the perfect holiday gift, and is available for preorder now for $20 off. “I have ordered various baskets from The Fruit Company for years, and they never disappoint. My sister loves receiving them! The fruit are ripe and delicious, the snacks are yummy and the delivery is quick. And a bonus – the boxes are well made and can be reused! Highly recommended,” writes a shopper.