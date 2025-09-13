7 Best Costco Foods To Use In Air Fryer

Air fryers are big business, and they’re here to stay: Unless I’m roasting a whole chicken, making pizza or lasagna, or baking something like a quiche or casserole, my Ninja double basket air fryer is what I rely on for cooking and reheating everything from chicken wings to egg bites, especially during the warmer months. At least two thirds of households had at least one air fryer as of 2024, (it seems more common than not these days for food packaging to include air fryer instructions). Like many other Costco shoppers, I’m always looking for good air fryer-friendly items in store, and I’m always happy for new suggestions, as I’m sure you are, too! Here are seven of the best Costco foods to use in the air fryer, according to shoppers.

Frozen Broccoli

Cooking vegetables like the Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets in the air fryer is a breeze. “I toss them in frozen @ 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes depending on how big and how many I’m doing,” one Costco shopper said via Reddit. “I see some other people have mentioned moisture problems but I’ve never had any issues, probably because I generally am just cooking for myself and will do somewhere between 2-3 servings, I usually weigh out like 160-250 grams of broccoli to cook… Also will occasionally squeeze some lemon juice on them before air frying or will drizzle with Mike’s Hot Honey after.”

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

The Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are ideal for air fryer cooking. “They’re so versatile! Sometimes I toss them in the Bachan’s Japanese BBQ sauce after air fried. So tasty!” one fan said. “Surprisingly good. S tier if you have a bottle of Chic-Fil-A sauce,” another agreed.

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks are another fan-favorite item to make in the air fryer. “Best mozz sticks ever. I always have these available,” one fan said. “You really need to keep an eye on them as they will go from cold to explode in moments. I cook at 400 and take them out just as the cheese starts to peek out,” another advised.

Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

The Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon is perfect for air fryer cooking. “We buy the large filets and portion/vacuum seal/freeze it. In our air fryer it cooks wells (from thawed) at 390 for 8 mins. I usually marinate it in Dijon mustard, honey, apple cider vinegar and a little S&P/EVOO,” one Redditor suggested. “Salmon is the only reason I use my air fryer these days. Just salt & pepper, highest heat setting and it comes out so crispy on the outside & juices on inside,” another agreed.

House Foods Organic Tofu

Here’s one I want to try myself—making House Foods Organic Tofu in the air fryer. “Firm tofu that’s drained and pressed and cut into cubes and ‘shake and baked’ in seasonings and herbs, a tsp of avocado oil with a teaspoon or so of cornstarch. Then airfry at 400 for about 13 minutes. Yum!! I use garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper,” one member shared.

Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp

The Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp is ideal for getting nice and crispy in the air fryer. “They are so perfect out of the air fryer,” one Redditor said. “Yes they are . Soooo good. We may have to quit buying them for a while as we just eat them up,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

Costco shoppers know the best way to cook the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is in the air fryer. “The Kirkland breakfast sandwiches with egg, bacon, cheese. They air fry so good in 4 mins. I squirt some Whataburger Patty Melt sauce on and get after it,” one fan shared.