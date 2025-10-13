7 Costco Foods Drawing Waves of Negative Reviews

Costco shoppers love talking about Costco (or maybe it’s just me?), both the positive and negative. The positive is pretty much always overwhelming—the variety of goods on offer, the value for money, the rare finds, all combine to make membership worth it. On the other hand shopping in the actual warehouse can be stressful, and some items are not worth the money. Here are seven Costco foods drawing tons of customer complaints right now.

Wild Yellow Tail Snapper

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the Wild Yellow Tail Snapper (10 lbs for $169.99), saying the packaging is sub-par. “When we opened the package, we noticed there was no dry ice inside as the dry-ice bag was completely empty. It felt warm inside the package and fish were thawed and smelled badly… Because of the extremely hot weather (100+ degrees) here and wild animals around, we had to dump the fish into a bear-proof garbage bin last night,” one customer said.

Texas Tamale Co. Chicken Tamales

The Texas Tamale Co. Chicken Tamales leave much to be desired, shoppers say. “These aren’t small, they are very small and quite expensive. I would never order these again. The taste wasn’t bad and the ratio of filling to masa was alright for their size,” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal

Costco shoppers don’t think highly of the Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal. “We prepared the dinner and the ham was so salty that we have decided to throw it away,” one customer said. “We have been eating the sides and they are also high in salt. The mac & cheese is not very good. The stuffing is better but the potatoes are not. We will NOT order this again.”

Hillshire Farm Slow Roasted Turkey Breast

The Hillshire Farm Slow Roasted Turkey Breast does not taste good, members complain. “I’ve had this turkey get smelly and sour quickly a couple times. Very salty as well,” one said. “Because the label says natural and only listed turkey and salt, he assumed it would be just as good. What it was – was more like a Turkey roll. Pieces compressed together and sliced. Not natural texture or flavor,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Reduced Sodium Dry Salame

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the Kirkland Signature Reduced Sodium Dry Salame. “Very tough to chew with a wax jerky texture and not a lot of flavor. Please bring back Columbus!” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Mild Italian Sausage

The Kirkland Signature Mild Italian Sausage has an unpleasant taste and texture, customers say. “Boy, what can I say. Weird consistency, too salty, not enough flavor, and when fully cooked have a weird ‘uncooked’ pink coloration. Johnsonville is an order of magnitude better. Never getting these again,” one shopper complained.

Kirkland Signature Wild Argentine Raw Shrimp

Costco shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Wild Argentine Raw Shrimp has taken a steep dive in quality. “I’ve been buying the Kirkland Signature Wild Argentine Raw Shrimp for over 10 years. When I first started, the quality was outstanding — very consistent, always firm, and with that naturally sweet flavor that even reminded me of lobster. It was one of my favorite Costco products, and I bought it regularly without hesitation. But in the past year or two, I’ve noticed the quality has become inconsistent. Sometimes the shrimp are just as good as they used to be, but other times they turn out mushy or even have a fishy taste, which never used to happen,” one shopper said.