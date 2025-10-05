Are you not sure what to buy during your weekly Costco run? Before I hit the warehouse, I always do my research, figuring out what is new in the store, what items are on sale, and what everyone else is buying this week. As September winds down, several items have become increasingly popular, including comfort food, soup, cozy clothes, and even holiday toys. Here are 11 Costco items insiders know to buy this week.

A New Progresso Soup Bundle

Costco Hot Finds shared an Instagram Story about a new soup item. “Costco just brought out the best Progresso Soup bundle for fall,” they wrote. The pack come with Italian Style Wedding Soup and Lasagna Style Soup. “Soup lovers, this one’s for you! 🥰 Costco has a 6-pack of @Progresso Italian-style Wedding soup and Lasagna-style soup. Both made with quality ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources,” they added in the caption.

An Oversized Hoodie with a Cult Following

Lots of shoppers are sharing about the Wavy Big Hoodie, a super cozy item for fall. “This giant hoodie, cookies in the oven, & a big comfy couch,” wrote Costco Hot Finds.

A Huge Pretzel

Costco Does It Again shared about a delicious hot pretzel. “Sometimes you just need a big, soft pretzel and you don’t want to have to leave the house to get it. 🥨🥨 The good news is that Brauhaus Bavarian style soft pretzels are available at northwest and northeast @costco locations right now in a JUMBO 2-pack. And by jumbo, we mean 24 ounces of delicious pretzel with the perfect rye flavor. These pretzels are crafted with simple, premium ingredients and come with salt packets so you can use as much or as little as you prefer. Enjoy these jumbo pretzels on your own or cut them up with dips for entertaining!” they wrote.

A New Delicious Bread in the Bakery

Costco Hot Finds shared about the Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf, new in the bakery. “It’s so crunchy and SO soft!!! I warmed mine up and it was like I baked it freshly at home,” they wrote. “It’s delish 🤤 with a shrimp boil,” commented a follower. “Oh my goodness!! This looks delicious!! Definitely gonna snag a loaf, bread and butter is one of my absolute favorite snacks!!” added another.

A New Sweet Snack

Costco Does It Again shared that Drizzilicious snacks are now at Costco for $14.99 “Flavors: 10 S’mores Bites, 12 Cinnamon Swirl Bites, & 10 Birthday Cake Bites. Mini Rice Cake Bites Reimagined with Chia, Quinoa, & Flax. Made with Avocado Oil. Non GMO Verified; Vegan & Kosher; Gluten, Tree Nut, & Peanut Free; Allergen Free From Top 11 Allergens; Made in The USA,” they wrote.

A New Nescage Espresso

Costco New Deals shared about a new coffee product. “New at Costco 😲 massive blonde gold espresso velvety crema from @nescafe 109 cups for only $12.89. I actually love this coffee so for this deal I’m stocking up!!! Save $$$ make your delicious cup of coffee at home and try this,” they wrote.

And, a New Item in the Food Court

Costco New Deals shared a buzz-worthy item in the food court. “New at Costco food court!! 😲 Rotisserie chicken chef salad with romaine lettuce , rotisserie chicken , cherry tomatoes, Bacon, egg and peppercorn ranch dressing and yes I wanted to try it and they sold out 😭 I will be back to try it soon!! Only $7.99,” they wrote.

A Savory Irish Beef Stew

Costco Does It Again is all about a new beef stew. “It’s our favorite season of the year: SOUP SEASON! And to celebrate, we’re stocking up on Ruprecht’s NEW Fully Cooked Irish Stew that just arrived at @costco. 🥣🇮🇪 This cozy stew is made with slow-cooked USDA Choice beef, tender potatoes, carrots, and pearl onions and mixed into a rich, savory gravy that’s ready to eat in just 12 minutes. With 24 grams of protein per serving, you’re not just enjoying a delicious fall comfort food; you’re also getting some serious nutrients! Get $5 off a pack of this stew through October 19th, only at Costco,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Barbie Hot Wheels

Costco New Deals has started sharing about new toys. “New Barbie Hot Wheels pink convertible at Costco this comes with 2 dolls, convertible , remote and batteries included and it runs up to 5.3 MPH for $39.99. I’m loving all of the new toys at Costco,” they wrote.

New Cheese Pizza in the Deli

Costco Hot Finds recommends the “New cheese pizza” in the take-and-bake section of the deli, “and it’s so good 🤤,” she writes in the caption. “Made with San Marzano style sauce and tons of mozzarella cheese,” she adds in the video. “I love the dough on these take-and-bakes.”

Chicken Pot Pie Has Returned

Finally, the legendary Chicken Pot Pie is back in the deli. Costco Hot Finds shared a video of the dish. “My kitchen smells amazing! Dinner made easy! #costco,” they wrote. “These are perfect for busy weeknight dinners!! So good!”