11 Best Costco Items Shoppers Say Save Them the Most Money

There are so many epic products to buy at Costco; in my experience, nearly 99 percent of them are cheaper than in other stores. However, some can help save you more money than others, especially if they are frequently on your shopping list. As a longtime Costco member and someone who writes about shopping every day, I know exactly what to buy to save the most money. Here are 11 Costco items shoppers say save them the most money.

Kirkland Signature Tofu

If you don’t eat meat, Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu, 16 oz, 4-count, should be on your shopping list. The newer item is significantly cheaper than other stores, and shoppers say the quality is great.

Classico Pasta Sauce

On any given day, Classico pasta sauce is a great deal. It’s even cheaper than usual, $4 off a 3-pack. Costco Does It Again shared about the deal. “Is there anything more classic than pasta night? What about pasta night with @classico_sauce ‘s Organic Tomato, Herbs & Spices red sauce?! 🍝🤌 Now available from @costco, our favorite pasta sauce by Classico uses real, simple and organic ingredients to deliver that rich, rustic flavor that family pasta nights are made of. And for a limited time, you’ll get $4 off a 3-pack of 32 ounce jars so now’s the time to stock up so there’s plenty to go around and you’re never without the perfect red sauce at the table!” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Who wants to spend more on name-brand trash bags? In various forums devoted to the best money-saving items at the store, “The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are always a top contender, according to one Redditor. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

Eggs

Another item to save big on? “Eggs are much cheaper from Costco than elsewhere, since the smallest amount you can buy is 2 dozen. If that’s not too many to keep around, then you can easily hard boil eggs almost anywhere for a portable, high-protein snack,” one person says.

Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

Why buy name-brand K-Cups when you can buy Costco’s, which are backed by the machine? Keurig backs Kirkland Signature Coffee Pods, which offer much more bang for the buck than branded alternatives. The warehouse also partners with branded brewers, including Starbucks and Green Mountain. They regularly go on sale, offering even more of an opportunity to save.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels and Toilet Paper

Kirkland Signature paper goods, especially the paper towels and toilet paper, are always on my shopping list. “Toilet paper and paper towels,” writes one shopper. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” another agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper and paper towels. Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Produce

Produce is a great deal at Costco. “Bananas are only $0.50/lb when bought from Costco, so practically free,” one shopper said. “Citrus fruits, like oranges or clementines, are also very cheap per pound, you just have to buy several pounds,” they wrote.

Gas

Some shoppers have Costco memberships just for the gas. “My gas savings alone more than pay for my membership at Costco. I’m saving an average of $0.30/gal, and I fill up ~14gal/week. Factor in two weeks off per year, that’s 50 weeks * 14gal/week * $0.30/gal = $210 saved on gas. The membership was $55 when I got it,” one shopper states.

Kirkland Signature Diapers and Wipes

If you are a new parent, invest in a Costco membership. Kirkland Signature diapers and wipes are a significant money saver compared to name brands. “Currently using Kirkland wipes and diapers with my baby and they’re better than anything else we tried,” one shopper says. “Same, on baby 2. We only buy Kirkland diapers and wipes now. So few blowouts,” another person on Reddit agrees. “I’ve been a nanny for over 10 years and have had multiple nanny kids use Kirkland brand diapers and wipes- they’re great! The wipes are very gentle and friendly to sensitive or eczema prone skin and the diapers fit well and can hold a long nap in without leaking,” a third says.

Everything in the Meat Department

Costco offers some of the best deals in town if you cook meat, ranging from chicken and seafood to steak and pork. Not only are the meats cheap, but they are a lot higher quality compared to other stores. I will only buy my New York Strip Steaks at Costco.

The $5 Rotisserie Chicken

The most famous item at Costco is the $5 rotisserie chicken. The warehouse has never raised the price, even after all the inflation and the increased price of poultry. The pre-cooked tasty birds are cheaper than raw chickens, and less than half the price of other stores.