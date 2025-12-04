7 Costco Freezer Buys Shoppers Say Are Blowing Up This Month

Shoppers say these new Costco freezer finds are blowing up and worth grabbing now.

Costco‘s freezer section might be my favorite part of the store—you never know what amazing new products are going to show up, perfect for stocking up on and keeping on hand for emergency meals on days you can’t or won’t cook. Will it be new dumplings or a new brand of pizza, or a great deal on frozen protein? Costco’s freezer section is a treasure hunt for shoppers, and this month is no exception. Here are seven Costco freezer buys blowing up right now.

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese

Costco shoppers love the Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese. “If you like a sharp and funky Mac, I haven’t had a better one from a box. Is my Mac and cheese better? Absolutely. I still keep these on retainer now,” one fan said.

Dungeness Crab

One lucky shopper found a Dungeness crab weighing over two pounds for $13.71. “Hunting through the crabs and most were little guys, found this big boy & got it for basically half off!” the shopper raved. “I hope I’m favored enough to bear witness to a 2lbs Dungeness crab for less than $15 one day. Fingers crossed,” another responded.

Kirkland Signature Wild Blueberries

Costco shoppers are raving about the frozen Kirkland Signature Wild Blueberries. “I used to buy the organic, tried the wild and stuck to the wild. Learned that they have much higher nutritional value and antioxidant properties compared to cultivated one, organic or not. And to me, clearly tastes like blueberries,” one fan said.

Hot Pot Beef Chuck Rolls

The frozen Hot Pot Beef Chuck Rolls are delicious and versatile, customers say. “Make some dashi broth, throw in the rolls, some dumplings, bok choy as a quick hot pot. Eat with rice and whatever sauce you like. Water-based cooking is healthy for you (retains nutrients, uses less oil) and so easy,” one Costco shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nature’s Touch Frozen Lychees

Costco shoppers are raving about the new Nature’s Touch Frozen Lychees. “Absolutely love frozen lychees from Redmond Costco — so sweet and refreshing!” one said. “I’m so jealous of the foods the western Costcos get,” another commented.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

One Costco shopper spotted a two-pack of the fan-favorite (and absolutely delicious!) McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams x See’s Candies in their store. “Costco in Rohnert Park, CA has McConnell’s ice cream as a 2 pack for 15.00. Works out to 7.50 a pint. This is my favorite ice cream brand. Sells for 13.00 a pint at Mollie Stones Grocery in Greenbrae, CA! Hopefully Costco will keep carrying McConnells in different flavor pairings?” the shopper said.

Olivia Wild Caught Snow Crab Clusters

The Olivia Wild Caught Snow Crab Clusters are very popular with Costco shoppers right now. “I have bought two boxes of these in the past 4 months. The quality of the crab itself and the taste is fantastic compared to local grocery stores with more expensive price per pound. The crab had a nice deep color to it and the taste was very sweet!” one shopper said.