It’s summer, which means the temperatures are going up and we are craving cooler foods, especially in the dessert category. Is there anything better than a nice, cold ice cream cone on a hot summer’s day? While Costco’s bakery is famous for room temperature desserts like cookies, cakes, and cheesecakes, the freezer section is also a great place to shop for sweet treats, especially frozen desserts. Here are 7 Costco frozen desserts shoppers are loving right now.

Island Way Sorbet

Island Way Sorbet desserts are a staple in my house, especially during the summer months. In a popular thread on r/Costco, Redditor u/DarkAceZ calls them “delicious and adorable,” adding, “We buy them every summer.” The frozen treats are served in actual fruit shells—like lemon, coconut, and pineapple—making them feel more upscale than your average frozen dessert. “They’re actually really good,” wrote u/HighlyUnlikely1. “And being served in the real fruit shell makes them feel fancy.” They are the perfect party crowd-pleaser. “Fun for parties and guests,” shared u/YellowWoollyBear. “Everyone thinks they’re a splurge.” u/SnooWords8490 added, “My kids love them. They think they’re getting a fancy dessert.”

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is another one of the most hyped items in the freezer section. “KIRKLAND ULTRA PREMIUM VANILLA ICE CREAM IS THE BEST ICE CREAM IN THE WORLD,” one shopper claims in all caps. Many shoppers claim that the Costco-branded ice cream is superior to most name brands. “As someone that loves all things Tillamook, the Costco ice cream is better,” agrees another.

La Vie Gourmand Portuguese Custard Tarts

La Vie Gourmand Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pastel De Nata) are another freezer section treat that shoppers are obsessed with. Each box comes with 18 tarts and “lives up to the hype,” one Redditor says. “Those things are divine. The pastry shell is so crispy and flaky and the custard is sweet and silky. Maybe one of the best frozen desserts I’ve ever tried,” they wrote. “Sprinkle cinnamon on top of them (like they do in Portugal), total game changer!!!” another adds.

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars

My kids and I are also obsessed with Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars, a guilt-free sweet treat. These lower calorie bars are packed with protein but still taste indulgent. Sometimes Costco has the Yasso Cookies n’ Cream Greek Yogurt Bars, and others, Mint Chocolate Chip. They are a fraction of the price compared to Whole Foods or Target, and each bar is just 90 calories with five grams of protein. “I got some a few days ago and think they’re delicious. They’re low in fat too. I’m definitely getting a few more boxes on my next trip,” writes one shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

Shoppers are obsessed with Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars. The bars, which come in a box of 18, have a chocolate-flavored coating and roasted almonds. One shopper calls it a “household favorite,” on Reddit. “There is a perfect combination of chocolate, nuts and ice cream, especially the last bite where the bar meets the stick. Y’know sometimes I get to the last bite, and I’m disappointed there isn’t enough chocolate around the stick and then I get this weird wooden stick flavor? None of that with these bad bars!”

Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars

Another healthier option for dessert in the freezer section? Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars. “I have a Healthy Choice fudge bar every night. Perfect 90 calorie treat to end the evening,” one Redditor says. “I buy the healthy choice fudge bars so that I can have 2 or 3 and not feel bad about it,” another says. “Just got these for the first time and LOVE them,” a third says.

Melona Bars

My kids are also fans of Melona Ice Cream Bars, a Korean favorite. “Melona when they have it! Creamy but still refreshing, and such a good deal!” one says. “I’m mad they don’t have melona because this is all I want! Miss the honeydew so much,” another says. “Oh man the mango and honeydew are like crack,” another chimes in.