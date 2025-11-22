Of all the sections at Costco, the frozen foods aisle might be the most fun. There are so many amazing products throughout the freezer section, ranging from delicious ice cream and desserts to air-fryer-ready chicken nuggets and burritos. I love keeping my freezer stocked during the holiday season, as there are so many nights i don’t have time to cook a full meal. And, luckily, there are loads of new arrivals hitting the freezer aisle now. Here are 7 Costco frozen foods shoppers say are must-grabs for November.

Holiday Dino Nuggets

If your kids eat Dino Nuggets, there is a festive new option. Costco So Obsessed shared about a holiday-themed chicken nugget. “Holiday Dino nuggets are back!!!! $14.99 ❤️💚❤️💚 The kiddos love them!” they wrote. “Love the fun shape,” a shopper writes. “My kids love these,” another adds.

And, a See’s Candies and McConnells Ice Cream Collaboration

Costco So Obsessed shared about a delicious new dessert. “Vanilla brittle ice cream 🍨 yes yes yes! I bet this is so good! @seescandies @mcconnellsicecreams what a lovely collab!” they wrote. “California Brittle is so good,” writes a shopper.

Red’s Birria Burrito Minis

Costco Deals shared about a delicious new Red’s product. “NEW at Midwest Costco locations! 🔥 🌯@redsfoods Birria Burrito Minis are here with all the bold, slow-simmered birria flavor you love, now in a snackable size! 📍Find them now in a 20-count box in Costco warehouses only in the Midwest region!” they wrote. “Each bite is packed with tender birria beef, melty pepper jack cheese, and kettle-cooked pinto beans for that perfect balance of flavor, and wrapped in freshly baked tortillas.” An added bonus? “14g of protein per serving with no antibiotics ever. Microwave or air fry! Just heat, eat, and go… or stay.”

Chef Hak’s Breakfast Hash with Chicken Sausage

Chef Hak’s Breakfast Hash with Chicken Sausage is a breakfast must-buy that just landed in the feezer section. “This looks great! Would add an egg 🍳 for the perfect breaky!!” Costco So Obsessed wrote. “​​It’s fantastic and makes a great breakfast burrito!” a shopper added. “It’s good,” agrees another.

Cuisine Adventures’ Green Chile Chicken Firecrackers

Another new “freezer find” courtesy of Costco New Deals? “Give your family and friends a little taste of adventure with Cuisine Adventures’ Green Chile Chicken Firecrackers! These cheesy finger-food snacks are made with white meat chicken, Monterey jack and mozzarella cheeses, and just a hint of mild heat from green chiles. the flavor is incredible, especially straight out of the air fryer. Perfect for game nights, parties, or just a quick snack in between meals. Each serving has 8g of protein and they’re made with no artificial flavors or colors. You can find them exclusively at select Costco warehouses definitely worth grabbing on your next trip!” they wrote.

Viral Synear Foods Panda Buns

Synear Foods Panda Buns, which come with two trays of 12 buns, a total of 24, for $13.99, are back and people are losing their minds. According to the brand, the product is crafted through Chinese fermentation methods and infused with a rich, smooth, and creamy custard filling. In addition to tasting great, each looks like an adorable panda, which contributes to the viral hype. “These custard buns are cute and delicious, and is not as sweet as some other custard buns I’ve had before,” one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Foster Farms Takeout Al Pastor Diced Chicken

Craving tacos? Costco So Obsessed shared about Foster Farms Takeout Al Pastor Diced Chicken. “Diced chicken 🍗 easy for tacos and more!” they wrote in a new post.