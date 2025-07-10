13 Costco Frozen Foods Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys

Costco’s frozen food selection is quite honestly worth the price of membership alone—there are so many fantastic items available, both Kirkland Signature and name-brand. I have my own “must have” list of frozen goodies I never leave the warehouse without, and many other shoppers have their go-to items they always keep stocked up in the freezer. It might sound like hyperbole but some of these products easily rival restaurant-quality foods, at a fraction of the price. So which items are worth always keeping on hand? Here are 13 Costco frozen foods you’d be crazy not to try.

Synear Xiao Long Bao Pork Soup Dumplings

Every single person in my household is obsessed with these Synear Xiao Long Bao Pork Soup Dumplings. They are tasty, convenient, and take just 12 minutes to steam for an ideal quick dinner on busy weekdays. “Finally gave these a try and wow, these are absolutely phenomenal!” one happy shopper shared. “Love the fragrant ginger in these pork dumplings; it’s been a while since I went to Din Tai Fung so I can’t recall the flavors but these XLB hit the spot. I hope they keep these for a while or else I’m going to have to buy a deep freezer to stock up.”

Motor City Pizza, Double Pepperoni

The Authentic Motor City Pizza Co Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza is another perfect option for a quick dinner. So many frozen deep dish pizzas take an hour to cook but this one is ready in 18-21 minutes. “These are so good. We stopped ordering pizza after finding these for lazy dinner nights,” one shopper said.

El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

Ok, these are probably not the most “authentic” taquitos you can buy (especially here in Los Angeles) BUT the El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos are so tasty and convenient. “The whole family enjoys the crunchy outer layer and warm chicken cheesy inside layer,” one shopper said. “Easy in the airfryer for my 8-year-old to heat up herself. These are bigger than the ones you find in the grocery stores and we prefer the taste and size over any other brand.”

Crazy Cuisine Orange Chicken

The Crazy Cuisine Orange Chicken is a fan-favorite Costco item—throw it in the air fryer and serve with rice, or spice it up by adding chopped chili peppers for an elevated meal. “I’m super picky about my chicken products, and this stuff is awesome!!! Super crispy on the outside (done in air fryer, don’t even need to spray with oil) with real fibrous chicken pieces inside. Killer over rice,” one Redditor shared.

Sabatasso’s French Bread Pepperoni Pizza

The Sabatasso’s French Bread Pepperoni Pizza might not seem like the most exciting Costco item, but shoppers are OBSESSED. “They had it in store demo last week and it’s SUPERB,” one Redditor said. “My Costco doesn’t have these anymore and it’s honestly devastating. I was able to get 2 boxes at 8.99 a box and they are the absolute best air fry pizza I’ve had,” another mourned.

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies

The Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies are another fan-favorite comfort food, and in my opinion superior to the Kirkland Chicken Pot Pies which can be way too salty. “God I love the MC ones so much. Try them with Worcestershire sauce / pickapeppa sauce and some butter melted in. So good for the money,” one Redditor shared.

Thin Sliced Chicken Breasts

Like many other Costco shoppers, I am avoiding the raw packaged chicken due to a steep decline in quality, but the frozen Kirkland Signature Thin Sliced Chicken Breasts (Boneless Skinless) are a good alternative. “These are my go to air fryer protein source for cheap,” one shopper said. “Season with garlic salt and paprika, put in preheated 400F air fryer for 20 mins flipping ones. Yes, from frozen. Total prep time: 30 seconds. 14 if you got fast hands. Cost: like $1.50 a breast. Protein: 50g.”

Kirkland Signature Egg Bites

Running out of the Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites is what usually sparks a Costco run for me—technically they’re in the refrigerated section, but I like to keep two boxes in the freezer for an easy, convenient snack/breakfast/you name it. “They taste better than the Starbucks version in my opinion… great buy,” one shopper said.

Pro tip: The texture is so much better if you air fry them at a lower temperature for longer, otherwise they get scorched and rubbery.

Jimmy Dean Croissant Sandwich

If you love frozen breakfast sandwiches, the Jimmy Dean Croissant Sandwiches are consistently rated well by Costco shoppers. “I enjoy them a lot. I usually take the cheese off before microwaving. Then when it’s done, I put the cheese back on and the heat of the sandwich melts it well without it melting all over off the sandwich in the microwave. Makes them so much better to me,” one member recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

The Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings Starter Pack is perfect for beginners to learn how to make these delicious little bites. “All of the flavors are delicious, and you can taste the ingredients! The quality is high (they don’t tend to leak or burst when steaming). We steam them in the rice cooker for 25min (it takes some time to get the water steaming) and they turn out perfectly cooked at 180-190 degrees. The dumplings arrived super frozen and beautifully packaged. The steamer is a double/two levels, which is nice!” one member shared.

La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets

Costco’s La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets are delicious, convenient, and great value for money. “I put the Starbucks ham and Swiss at a 10, using that scale I’d put these at a 7. Worth it for the price,” one Redditor said.

Lilly B’s Organic Bean, Rice & Cheese Burritos

The Lilly B’s Organic Bean, Rice & Cheese Burritos are such a nice product to keep on hand—the kids love them, they’re easy to make, and contain better-for-you ingredients. “I love them and they are on sale right now! Getting 2 more boxes tomorrow. Nuke them until almost done and they AF for one minute for a slightly crispy wrapper. Yum,” one Redditor shared.

Beecher’s Max & Cheese

The Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese is the closest a frozen option gets to delicious, made-from-scratch macaroni and cheese. (On a side note, some Costcos carry the Beecher’s cheese, which is an absolute must-have for homemade mac). “As someone who’s had a lot of Beecher’s both from the shops and from frozen – my suspicion is that they’re exactly the same product. The frozen Beecher’s is very good,” one member said.