7 Costco Frozen Items Ranked From Worst to Best

Costco‘s frozen food section is my favorite part of the store—it’s where I usually find things I can’t live without like soup dumplings and amazing pizza. The frozen department is so extensive it would take a long time to get through all the different items on offer, but on a recent trip I noticed a few products that looked interesting enough to try. I deliberately picked items I have never bought before, and even went outside my comfort zone a little to see if I would find a new favorite. Here are seven Costco frozen items I bought and ranked from “just ok” to “new staple on my list”.

Crazy Cuisine General Tso’s Chicken

The Crazy Cuisine General Tso’s Chicken just hit the freezer shelves at my local Costco so I grabbed a pack to see how it stacked up. Overall I liked the flavor and the texture of the chicken, and the ginger really came through in the sauce in a good way, but the breading was a little spongy. The Mandarin Chicken is definitely better

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls

As a fan of the Bibigo Spring Rolls I was thrilled to see my Costco is now stocking the Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls. These turned out crispy and crunchy, but the edamame was a little overwhelming. Overall this was a thoroughly decent roll, especially if you cook it in the air fryer.

Don Lee Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos

I’m going to admit I didn’t have high hopes for the Don Lee Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos but was pleasantly surprised by how good they were. These are not in any way shape or form an authentic taco (they have American cheese in them!) but reminded me of the Jack In the Box tacos. I would not eat these all the time but could totally see them becoming a guilty pleasure.

Red’s Organic Bean and Cheese Burritos

Red’s Organic Bean and Cheese Burritos are back in stores! We usually get the Amy’s brand but decided to give this a try, and they turned out absolutely delicious. The pinto beans had the perfect texture and seasoning, and each burrito was surprisingly filling. I would definitely get this again.

Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage

I’m always looking for decent protein to have for breakfast so when I spotted a bag of the Jones Dairy Farm All Natural Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage I had to try it. This is definitely staying in rotation from now on—the texture, taste, and quality of the chicken was great and I love how versatile it is, too. One huge bonus was how fast it took to warm up (just a few minutes in the air fryer). One thing to keep in mind is if you overheat them in the microwave, the texture becomes unpleasant.

Just Bare Chicken Breast Strips

I’ve tried the Just Bare Chicken Chunks before but not the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips, so I wanted to see what all the fuss was about—and now I get the hype. The chicken quality is fantastic with just the right amount of seasoning, and the breading was nice and crunchy. These were a HUGE hit with the kids.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Japanese Hokkaido scallops

I have never bought frozen seafood from Costco before, so why not try something that intimidates the heck out of me? These Japanese Hokkaido Scallops from East Coast Seafood are, simply put, amazing. Tender, sweet, and easy to prep, I couldn’t believe how good the quality was. I followed the instructions by defrosting them in the fridge for 8 hours before patting them dry and searing them in a pan with butter, garlic and lemon. 10/10 would buy this again!