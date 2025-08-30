7 Best Costco “Get More, Save More” Deals on Now

Costco shoppers understand paying more upfront saves money over the long run (for example buying 18 frozen burritos, but paying less per unit than if you bought four of the same somewhere else). That’s not the only way to save money, though: The warehouse chain has special events and sales throughout the year, one of the most popular being the “get more, save more” deals. The current iteration of this special offer rewards members who spend $100 on specific P&G items with $25 in Costco Shop Cards, and those who spend $200 get $50. So which items are part of this special deal? Here are seven of the best “get more, save more” products to grab before the offer ends on September 24.

Align Women’s Dual Action Probiotic Supplement

Align Women’s Dual Action Probiotic Supplement ($54.99) is a fan-favorite item and part of the get more, save more deal. “I have been using Align for a decade and can truly say this is improved and works better for me,” one shopper said. “Also I don’t have to struggle to get them out of the sealed tablet holder every morning. They come in a bottle.”

Metamucil Fiber Gummies

Metamucil Fiber Gummies ($33.99) are also part of the deal. “Costco has the best price for Meta Mucil gummies. The orange flavor is tasty, and they are easy to chew. They are an important part of my daily routine to stay healthy,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Crest Complete + Scope Advanced Active Foam Toothpaste

Get savings on top of savings with the Crest Complete + Scope Advanced Active Foam Toothpaste, on sale for $11.99. “This is an excellent product. I usually have to order on line to get the larger size 8.5 oz, but its worth it. I highly recommend because it helps present a bright smile, and healthy breath,” one Costco member raved.

Vicks Severe DayQuil and NyQuil Liquid

Get a three-pack of the Vicks Severe DayQuil and NyQuil Cough, Cold & Flu Relief Liquid for $24.99 down from $29.99, also part of the get more, save more deal. “I had been searching the drugstore but were so over priced and small amounts for a family I had to check out Costco and so glad I did,” one Costco member said.

Pepto Bismol Ultra Liquid

Pepto Bismol Ultra 5 Symptom Digestive Relief Liquid is part of the get more, save more deal and also on sale for $16.99 down from $20.99. “It works like a charm immediately—-usually with only one dose. Never need more than 2 doses. No side effects whatsoever,” one shopper said.

Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs

Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs are on sale for $23.99 down from $28.99. “We’ve had great luck with this product. It is superior to the Kirkland brand in that it doesn’t leave dishes smelling like bleach,” one Costco member said.

Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Soap Spray

Costco customers can save money on the get more, save more deals with the Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Soap Spray ($12.69). “The label says “dish wash” and it is great for dishwashing, but we use it on all kinds of surfaces, and even on laundry stains. In just a few minutes, the stains are gone without soaking or scrubbing. Smells great, too,” one shopper shared.