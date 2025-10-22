‘Tis the season to start your holiday shopping. It may seem early to start gathering gifts for your loved ones, but when it comes to Christmas and Hanukkah shopping, the early bird gets the worm – and all the great deals. The closer you get to December, the best products tend to sell out, and could even get more expensive. If you have a Costco membership, put it to good use. Here are 7 Costco gift finds to grab before holiday prices spike.

Stonewall Kitchen Grab and Go Gift Bundle

Costco has some of the best gourmet food gifts, including this Stonewall Kitchen Grab and Go Gift Bundle, 6-pack. It comes with 9.35 pounds worth of food, and six individually wrapped gifts you can allocate between multiple recipients. It comes with Our Breakfast Grab & Go (8.5 oz. – Maine Maple Syrup, 16 oz. – Farmhouse Pancake and Waffle Mix, and a Whisk), Pretzel & Dip Grab & Go (8.75 oz. – Horseradish Bacon Mustard Dip and 6 oz. – Dipping Pretzels), Holiday Breakfast Grab & Go (16 oz. – Farmhouse Pancake and Waffle Mix, 8.5 oz. – Holiday Syrup, and a Spatula), Blueberry Muffin Grab & Go (15.5 oz. – Blueberry Muffin Mix, 12.5 oz. – Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, and a Spatula), Triple Fudge Brownie Grab & Go (19.5 oz. – Triple Fudge Brownie Mix, 12.5 oz. – Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce, and a Spatula), and Dipping Oil Grab & Go (18 oz. – Rosemary Parmesan Quick Bread Mix, 8 oz. – Italian Dipping Oil, and a Spatula). Get it for $109.99.

Costco Wholesale Unisex Logo Hoodie

Costco gear makes the perfect gift for any member. Get the Costco Wholesale Unisex Logo Hoodie for $29.99 in cream and black. It features a hood with a drawstring, a kangaroo pocket, and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket

As a kid, I remember going to the mall to buy Hickory Farms gifts for friends and family. Costco now has this Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket, and shoppers highly recommend it. “Sent as a gift, the shopping and delivery was an easy process. The gift presentation and taste delighted it’s recipients,” writes one. “This was a great gift for someone who doesn’t care for fruit or sweets. The recipient of the gift was quite pleased,” writes another. It comes with so many items, including Original Dry Salami, Smoked Gouda Blend, Sweet Hot Mustard, Olive Oil & Rosemary Crackers, J&M Gouda Cheese Straws, Nunes Farms Roasted Salted Mixed Nuts, J&M Chocolate Chip Cookies, French Truffles, and Torn Ranch Turkish Apricots.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle

The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the hottest gifts of the season. Costco is selling this Mario Kart World Bundle, $524.99, a great deal per shoppers. “Bought this in warehouse on release day and the whole process was smooth! When the doors rolled we were greeted with claps and warm smiles from the employees. There was an employee that handed out the cards to each person. Got to leave with both a brand new Switch 2 and a pro controller for a killer price,” writes one. “In my opinion this is also the best deal from all the other retailers selling this console as not only do you get a download code for Mario Kart World inside the console packaging, but an additional code to redeem 1 year of Nintendo Switch Online membership allowing you to play online multiplayer along with the expansion pack add-on allowing you to play the older GameCube and other retro console games saving you 50% off that if you were to buy it separately! Lastly being an executive member and adding on to the 2% reward for the year makes this the best deal for a Nintendo fan to take advantage of,” adds another.

Diptyque Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum

Costco is a sneaky source for the finest luxury fragrances for men and women. It is selling Diptyque Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum for $157.99, retailing for $255 everywhere else. “Very fresh unisex scent. Love this brand and you can’t beat the Costco price,” writes a shopper.

Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate

Another epic gift for a foodie? Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate, $159.99. “I bought this crate of goodies to take to my sister’s house for Christmas. Well it is slowly being eaten by my husband and me. The products come in a very nice wooden crate. We were immediately impressed. I wanted to look at the products inside to be sure I’d be taking what looked like quality products. Then we sampled one of the cheeses. It was SO GOOD! Sharp and flavorful. Since then, we’ve been trying a different product everyday. And none yet have let us down. Needless to say, we’ll have to find something different to take for family Christmas,” writes a shopper. It has many items, including gourmet crackers, meats, cheeses, spreads, and cookies.

United Colors of Benetton X Delsey Paris 3-piece Hardside Luggage Set

I love this United Colors of Benetton X Delsey Paris 3-piece Hardside Luggage Set, $189.99, with a Carry-on Spinner, Medium Check-in Spinner, and Large Check-in Spinner. It is part of a special event ending November 6, so buy now.