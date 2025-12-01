7 Costco Groceries Shoppers Say Got Way Cheaper This Month

Costco‘s seemingly random sales and bargains often pop up with no warning, not just on more obscure items but on staple fan-favorite products like butter and sparkling water. With so many seasonal items on special deals right now, not to mention Black Friday sales, it’s no wonder members are saving a ton of money. Here are seven Costco items that are cheaper right now, and customers are stocking up.

Cello Variety Pack Premium Sliced Cheeses

Cello Variety Pack Cracker Cut Premium Sliced Cheeses is $3.50 off right now. Each pack contains Aged Cheddar, Jarlsberg, Creamy Havarti, and Dutch Gouda, all of it 2 lbs in weight. “Perfect snack for this time of year,” one shopper said.

Spindrift Sparkling Cranberry Raspberry

Spindrift Sparkling Cranberry Raspberry is $4 off in warehouses right now. “We love spindrift products. We find these to be some of the best seltzers, no weird ingredients- just fruit juice, low carbonation and low sugar/calories. We love this flavor along with most that spin drift has to offer,” one shopper said.

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter

One shopper noticed the Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter (both salted and unsalted) is on sale right now for $13.59. “I am planning to get both kerrygold and cheaper Costco butter this time. Kerrygold to spread on bagel or bread, Costco for baking or if I run out of kerrygold prematurely,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Esteban Martin Garnacha-Syrah

One shopper noticed a great wine on sale. “Our store in NC has Esteban Martin Garnacha-Syrah wine for sale right now at $4.99,” the member shared. “We got a bottle at first and I went back today to get a case. It’s easy drinking, ‘juicy’ wine, perfect for entertaining. If you liked Portuguese Bulldog wine from years ago, you will like this one (although it’s not the same). There was plenty in stock today but I suspect it will sell quickly. For this price, it’s outstanding value for the members.”

Peet’s Coffee Nespresso Capsules

The Peet’s Coffee Nespresso Compatible Aluminum Capsules are on sale, one happy shopper noticed. “Peet’s Nespresso Original Compatible coffee pods are back! I complained ages ago when these were no longer available, but the good news is they’re back on the shelves, in new packaging and currently on sale at my warehouse in Boca Raton FL. At $47.99-$8.00 they are less than half the price per sleeve for either Nespresso or Peet’s at our local Publix,” they said.

Snack Factory White Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps

Costco shoppers love the Snack Factory White Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps. “Pretzel Crisps by Snack Favorite are my favorite! Tried these a year ago, got hooked. Couldn’t resist but to buy the limit on sale this time around!” one fan said.

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

The Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box is down $30 right now. “Fantastic Value, and I was lucky enough to buy them on sale on top of Costco’s regular price,” one shopper said. “These chocolates are fresh and delicious and the variety is excellent. I like to gift them to friends and family at Thanksgiving.”