7 Costco Groceries We Proved are a Hit With Kids and Adults Alike

As a single mom with two children, my goal when going shopping is finding healthy (enough) food and drinks that all of us can enjoy. Over the years, there have been some hits and misses in the aisles of my local warehouse in terms of crowd-pleasing the whole household. However, some clear winners have arisen, from nutrient-packed drinks to delicious snacks and versatile proteins. Here are 7 Costco groceries that are a hit with kids and adults alike.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

Fairlife milk is a massive hit in the influencer world, especially with health and fitness devotees. I always keep a case of Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes on hand. This single-serving beverage tastes like chocolate milk – not a protein shake – making it a great on-the-go snack for my kids. I drink them before working out in the morning if I don't have time to eat. While the ingredients aren't necessarily the best, and sugar is in them, each bottle boasts 30 grams of protein.

Bobo's PB&J Sandwiches

I started buying Bobo's PB&J Sandwiches at Whole Foods, but recently, Costco started carrying them. The vegan and gluten-free treats are made with whole grains and pronounceable ingredients and generally average about $1 per sandwich. However, Costco's variety pack is much less. Not only are they a hit with kids, but any adult who grew up eating PB&J (including my ex who steals them every time he is in the house) will appreciate this more grown-up version.

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars

I have avid dessert-after-dinner kids and like to trick them into choosing healthier options. If my daughter has a choice between Yasso Greek Yogurt bars and regular ice cream bars, she will choose this more guilt-free version. They are delicious and offer some nutritional benefits: Each bar has just 90 calories and five grams of protein. I usually buy them at Whole Foods, where they retail for about $1.75 a bar. However, Costco has the 15-pack of cookies and cream for just $11.99 – just 0.80 cents a bar!

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks are a must-have in any freezer. The Chick-fil-A-like chunks of nuggets are kid-approved. "My kids are singlehandedly keeping them in business I think," jokes one person on Reddit. I often throw them in the air fryer when I don't have any fresh chicken and toss them in pasta dishes salads, or simply eat them on their own.

Poppi Prebiotic Soda

When I initially started buying Poppi Prebiotic Soda, I didn't think kids would ever see them as an option. However, I have noticed that my children and all their friends gravitate toward the apple cider vinegar-enhanced and gut-boosting beverage over traditional soda. Currently, a 15-can variety pack with Doc Pop, Wild Berry, and Lemon Lime is $5 off.

Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies

I discovered Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies – little pieces of strawberry covered in yogurt – in the snack section of the warehouse and have been buying them ever since. They are another healthier snack option everyone loves (including the ex-husband). Each little bag has two billion probiotic cultures and three grams of fiber. Most importantly, they satisfy a sweet tooth.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian Style Beef

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian-Style Beef are kid-approved, and you can trick adults into thinking they are homemade. I made them at least once a week – either tossing them in the air fryer or microwaving them – for spaghetti and meatball night. One Redditor, also a fan, writes "they are so versatile (Meatball subs, Sweet n' sour meatballs w/ rice & Asia veggies, add them to a frozen pizza to beef it up, add them to pasta w/ a bit of butter, garlic, & parmesan or add them to classic spaghetti)."