7 Costco Items Members Call Total Jackpots This October

Costco has some great deals this month on staple items, plus new bakery desserts and treats shoppers are raving about. If you’re planning a trip to the warehouse soon or simply hitting up the website to see what’s interesting right now, there are so many gems for members to choose from. Customers are grabbing these products at low prices and sharing their finds online—here are seven groceries Costco shoppers are thrilled about this October.

Kuo Yuan Ye Pineapple Shortcake

Costco shoppers love the Kuo Yuan Ye Pineapple Shortcake, which is on sale right now for $6.97. “Grabbed 3 boxes! I believe these are half price compared to the original price. At Costco in Southlake, TX,” one happy shopper shared. “Same deal in SE San Diego (Gateway) when I went on Monday. Picked up two boxes,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Fudge Cake

Shoppers say the new Kirkland Signature Chocolate Fudge Cake is very similar to the cult-favorite All-American Chocolate Cake which was discontinued in 2020. “Having tried both, I can confirm these are pretty similar,” one Redditor said. “Total hit,” another commented.

Swift Hatch Chili Boneless Pork Shoulder

One Costco shopper found Swift Hatch Chili Boneless Pork Shoulder (10.10 lbs for $30.30) at their local warehouse. “Just made it this weekend! Got a smaller one and cooked in the instant pot for an hour and then shredded and crisped up in a pan. Delish carnitas,” another commented.

Popcornopolis Halloween Monster Caramel Corn

A box of the Popcornopolis Halloween Monster Caramel Corn Mini Cones is $29.99 down from $39.99. “I got this to hand out to trick or treaters because it is securely wrapped and cute Halloween design. I had one and it is so fresh and crunchy! Love Costco’s way of saying ‘Boo!'” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats

Costco has the Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats Variety Pack for just $22.99 for over 5 lbs of candy. “This is the best deal I’ve found for good candy. The bags aren’t identical; you may receive different proportions of candies, but they’re name brands,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Colombian Coffee

The Kirkland Signature Colombian Coffee, Dark Roast ($23.99) is part of Costco’s Spend $125; Save $25 deal. “This has been our go to coffee for 20+ years. Friends always comment how good our coffee tastes,” one member said.

Vita Coco Coconut Water

A box of the Vita Coco Coconut Water is on sale right now for $18.19 and also part of the Spend $125; Save $25 deal. “Love these, how pure the coconut water is. Not too sweet, hydrates me super well. Awesome for pre/post workout! Only thing is, I wish they were the bigger size!” one member said.