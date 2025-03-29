7 Costco Groceries That Taste Way More Expensive Than They Are

Costco's grocery section is always adding new things, but there are a few staples customers swear by as being must-have items year-round. From a boxed wine so good even wine fanatics are won over, to soup dumplings that taste restaurant-grade quality, these brand name and Kirkland Signature items will make you feel like you just shopped at a fancy gourmet store (which in many ways, Costco absolutely is!). Here are seven Costco groceries that taste so expensive, you won't believe the actual price.

Kirkland Signature Spanish Manchego Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Spanish Manchego Cheese tastes downright gourmet, customers say. "That manchego is soo good. Even my toddlers like it. Together with the dried mango is great," one Redditor said. "The manchego is the best at Costco," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

Costco members love the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Frozen Blend ($12.59), rating the quality and value for money. "Love that it doesn't have strawberries in it and hope it never changes," one shopper said. "Yes! The Triple Berry Blend! 5lbs for what $15? I buy several packages for smoothies and to thaw then scoop some on angel food cake," another agreed.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon

The Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon (from the box) tastes like extremely expensive wine, shoppers say. "$17 box of Cabernet = $4.25 a bottle. Hard to beat and it tastes good," one member said. "My fav wine in the whole world. God bless Kirkland cab out the box," another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BelGioioso Burrata Mozzarella and Cream

The BelGioioso Burrata Mozzarella and Cream is $8.99 for 16 oz and absolutely delicious, members say. "I am absolutely refraining from smashing an entire ball…but who am I kidding it's definitely going to happen within the next 20 minutes. Absolutely one of my new favorites!" one customer raved.

Prime Brisket

Shoppers are constantly amazed at the quality and value available in the Costco meat section. "Brisket. It's the reason I joined. Bought pellet grill then immediately got a Costco membership," one Redditor shared. "I still don't understand how Costco sells prime brisket for less than what even the cheap-end grocers around here (LA) sell choice for. It's even cheaper than what the grocers charge for chuck (choice), which is supposed to be a cheaper substitute for brisket," another member said.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade

The Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade (96 fl oz, 2-count for $7.49) tastes delicious for the price point, members say. "The kind that comes in 2 huge bottles? OUTSTANDING lemonade, probably the best I've ever had. especially with a generous shot of Kirkland vodka 😉 ," one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Thick Sliced Bacon

The Kirkland Signature Thick Sliced Bacon ($16.29 for two 1.5 lbs packs) is a must-have item, and a steal for the price it's sold for. "Kirkland thick cut bacon is my favorite," one member said. "Yeah their thick cut bacon is superior to all other bacon definitely!!" another agreed. Pro tip—look for it in the frozen section, not refrigerated.