11 Best Costco Groceries With Five-Star Reviews This Week

Costco‘s review section allowing verified shoppers to leave honest feedback on their recent buys is one of the most useful things about the warehouse chain’s website. All you have to do is go online and see what other shoppers are saying about something you might be interested in, and chances are you will either dodge a bad item or find something so good you plan on buying it forever. Here are 11 of the best Costco groceries with five-star reviews this week.

Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters

The Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters (now $209 for 10 lbs) are wildly popular with Costco shoppers. “Great tasting crab, very meaty. Wife says it’s the best crab she’s had in years! Best of all the crab is sourced from American waters,” one member said.

Rastelli’s Filet Mignon Beef Wellington

Rastelli’s Filet Mignon Beef Wellington ($149.99) is raved about by Costco members. “I have been ordering these beef Wellington’s for about 4 years from another site. Rastelli is the best for sure. The cost I paid this time from Costco’s was the best deal ever. I hope Rastelli keeps their partnership with Costco,” one shopper said.

Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit

Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit ($29.99) is a hit with shoppers. “I bought this for my adult daughter last year for Christmas,” one customer said. “She made the pizza with her boyfriend and they absolutely loved it. So this year, I bought more, and gave to each of the kids and their spouses as a “date night” idea. They all raved about the pizza. You do need to purchase yeast and the mozzarella cheese, but that’s easy enough to pick up at the store, as long as you know in advance.”

WestEnd Cuisine Grilled Chicken Skewers Mediterranean Style

The WestEnd Cuisine Grilled Chicken Skewers, Mediterranean Style is another highly-rated Costco item. “These skewers are delicious!!!!!!!!!! The chicken is cut in a perfect size, and they are all white meat with no fat,” one fan said. “We heat them in the microwave and my husband likes to use some teriyaki sauce when he eats them. We also have some pita bread and hummus with them. It makes a delicious meal.”

Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack

Costco shoppers love the Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack ($31.99). “Excellent variety of high quality Keurig cups. Costco did a great job of selecting the very best coffees. I buy this variety pack every time it’s available at Costco,” one shopper said.

Starbucks Coffee Caffè Verona Dark Roast

It looks like I’m not the only one who loves the Starbucks Coffee Caffè Verona Dark Roast ($47.99). “This is absolutely my favorite coffee ever!! Smooth, rich and delicious! I’m so grateful to be able to purchase this very satisfying coffee through Costco.com!!” one member raved.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts

The Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts ($27.49) are a must-have item. “We really enjoy these pine nuts. Great on salads, pasta dishes, as well as a healthy snack,” one shopper said.

Oregon Chai, Original Organic Chai Tea Latte Concentrate

Members give high ratings to the Oregon Chai, Original Organic Chai Tea Latte Concentrate ($12.49). “Perfect level of sweetness vs. spice. I crave it,” one shopper shared. “This is in my opinion the gold standard in chai latte,” another said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Butter

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Butter is one of the best on the market. “This almond butter is the right consistency. It is easy to stir. The flavor is great,” one shopper said. “What I love most is that it’s just almonds, nothing else added. And still wonderful flavor. My only complaint is that it sometimes sells out!” another shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Made In Nature Organic Calimyrna Figs

The Made In Nature Organic Calimyrna Figs ($49.99) are a big hit with Costco members. “These are wonderful dried figs if you love figs. So much tastier and healthier without the sulphur drying process,” one shopper said.

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

Costco has Lawry’s Seasoned Salt ($9.49) and shoppers love the value for money. “I love Lawry’s Salt!! The best spice and goes into everything I cook,” one shopper said. “What do you use to season a dish when you do not know what to use? Lawry’s Seasoned Salt!” another commented.