11 Costco Groceries Shoppers Say Are Worth the Membership This Month

Costco members know the warehouse chain offers some seriously impressive deals, from groceries and electronics to household staples and even cars. Some shoppers save so much money on everyday items it means membership is practically free, thanks to stocking up on essentials that would cost twice as much (if not more!) when sourced elsewhere. So which are the amazing deals members should keep an eye out for to get the most bang for their buck? Here are 11 Costco groceries shoppers say are worth the membership alone.

Allergy Medications

Several Costco shoppers say allergy medications alone make up for the price of membership. "Both adults and one of two cats take Zyrtec in our home, myself at prescription doses unfortunately, that savings alone pays for the membership," one Redditor shared. "He has several severe allergies and takes a daily Zyrtec in addition to weekly injections, ear drops, and special food."

Kirkland Formula

Kirkland Signature baby formula ($51.99) is still one of the best bargains in the store. "It's been 8 years since this was my answer and I am still saving money on my membership because of Costco formula!" one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BUILT Puff Protein Bars

One shopper swears by the BUILT Puff Protein Bars for saving a ton of money on protein. "I should be stocked until the end of the year. The best deal on these anywhere. ($19.99 for 14 bars). These are a coconut and brownie batter pack. 7 of each kind," the member shared. "$300 worth of protein bars lol," another responded. "Either I buy them now…or every few weeks 🤷‍♀️," the shopper said.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Costco members are stocking up on the Waterloo Sparkling Water, and saving lots of money in the process. "Waterloo is on sale and cheaper than Kirkland Seltzer. Picked up 6 cases! I have a Seltzer problem lol," one Redditor shared. "I switched to these exclusively because they don't have the plastic rings. I can open the wrap, open the cardboard side and slide the whole rack right into my fridge," another commented.

Contact Lenses

Costco shoppers rave about the cost of glasses and contact lenses for members. "Just canceled my contact lens purchase at the optometrist for $300," one Redditor shared. "Bought the same one online at Costco for $132. 😌 The savings just paid for my membership. This is no longer available but we also get super cheap automobile and home insurance from Costco."

Kirkland Signature Trash Bags

The Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 33-Gallon Trash Bags ($23.99) are incredible quality and last for ages. "I just replaced my box of Kirkland garbage bags that I bought 6 years ago," one shopper said. "Only $15 for 100 good quality garbage bags. Paid $17 for 96 count Tampax. I have no complaints. Kirkland coffee is made by Starbucks for almost half the price. I also appreciate their easy return policy."

High-Quality Steak

Costco members love the deals available at the meat department. "For me their meat department pays for our annual membership. I like Saturday night steak night – prime cut or NY strip or ribeye. Wholefoods is $25-30 a lb guaranteed. Costco is consistently $18-22 a lb, and I think they are better cuts of beef," one shopper said.

Gas and Pizza

Many Costco shoppers still find the gas to be a great deal. "Depending on your car's mileage per gallon, generally several months of filling up at Costco should by itself pay for the cost of membership. If you eat chicken and pizza: The $4.99 three-pound rotisserie chicken (supermarkets usually sell a two-pound baked chicken for upwards of. $7) is a loss leader. Versatile eating, as the rotisserie chicken meat can be used in everything from bowls to burritos to tacos to salads or soups to pastas. A large pepperoni or cheese pizza for $10 (around 650 yo 710 calories per slice, and there are 6 slices) is a decent price," one member shared.

Snacks In Bulk

Buying snacks in bulk from Costco more than pays for the membership. "The bulk snacks are a good deal, if you get the ones on sale especially," one shopper said. "Usually something like 40 granola bars for 9.99, versus the six packs they sell at the grocery store for $4-$5. We're not a picky household and we usually get what's on sale, so I'd say that makes it worth it for us."

Kirkland Signature French Vodka

Some Costco members say the Kirkland Signature French Vodka alone is worth the membership. "In vodka alone it pays for itself for me," one shopper said. "The Kirkland brand French vodka is amazing. It's the only vodka I like that's not a high end brand. You still have to be price conscious. Anything Kirkland brand is going to be good quality for a decent price."

Kirkland Signature Dental Chew

The Kirkland Signature Dental Chews ($36.99) are an amazing deal, shoppers say. "I save enough on the dental bones to cover the membership cost," one member shared. "We have a list of items that are cheaper at Costco than other stores. Pomegranate juice, cranberry juice, vinegar, laundry soap, dishwasher soap, Finish, and a bunch of other stuff."