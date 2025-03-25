7 Healthy Costco Finds Shoppers Say Are Worth Buying Again and Again

If you follow any health and wellness influencers, personal trainers, or other diet and fitness experts on social media you are well aware that Costco is a great place to stock up on health-oriented items. The obvious contenders include boneless skinless chicken breasts, eggs, produce, and oats. But there are lots of other under-the-radar products that shoppers swear by for health and wellness. Here are seven of the best ones.

Kodiak Protein-Packed Power Waffles

Kodiak is a top brand for delicious but protein-fueled foods. Costco Buys recently recommended these Protein-Packed Power Waffles at Costco. "These frozen buttermilk & vanilla waffles pack 12g of protein per serving and taste SO GOOD! 😋 Get 40 waffles for just $14.99," she wrote on Instagram. Pro tip: Top with berries for added antioxidants.

Protein Powder

Protein powder can get costly, so lots of people shop for it at Costco. Levels Protein Vanilla Bean Whey Protein is new only on Costco.com, per Costco Buys. "This joins their delicious Double Chocolate flavor that's also available online! 👏🏼 Levels Whey Protein is my FAVORITE protein powder! 😍 Each scoop features 24g of protein with no artificial ingredients, no added sugars, and no bogus fillers," they wrote, adding that it "tastes like a classic scoop of vanilla ice cream" and is "smooth, creamy, and PERFECT for shakes, smoothies, protein pudding, baking." It's also available in Double Chocolate with a 5.64 pound bag retailing for $69.99.

Magic Spoon Cereal

Health nuts go wild over Magic Spoon Cereal, high-protein, keto-friendly, and gluten-free with no artificial ingredients and 0g of sugar, which is pricy at your local grocery store. However, Costco locations nationwide are now selling it for a much more affordable price. "This is my FAVORITE guilt-free cereal," writes Costco Buys. "Each box comes with two bags of their super popular Fruity flavor!"

Kevin's Natural Foods Parmesan Basil Chicken Frozen Meals

All of Kevin's Natural Foods products are wildly popular with healthy-minded individuals. However, the brand launched a Parmesan Basil Chicken frozen meal in the freezer section. I can attest that it's one of the tastiest (and most guilt-free) frozen meals I have ever consumed. Each box has four individually packaged meals, each with only 270 calories, for $14.99.

Yasso Cookies n' Cream Greek Yogurt Bars

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars are eaten daily in my home. When I first noticed Yasso Cookies n' Cream Greek Yogurt Bars at my warehouse I was thrilled because they cost a fraction of the price compared to Whole Foods or Target. Currently, you can get a 15-pack for $4 off through March 30. "These are a family favorite!! We loooove them!" writes Costco Deals. "A must add to your cart on your next Costco trip! Especially while it's on sale!!"

Poppi Prebiotic Soda

Another favorite healthy drink of mine, and loads of other health nuts? Poppi Prebiotic Soda. You aren't going to get a better deal on the apple cider vinegar and gut-boosting beverage than at Costco. Currently, a 15-can variety pack with Doc Pop, Wild Berry, and Lemon Lime is $5 online, bringing the price down to $18.49, but they are less in stores.

Mush Overnight Oats

Costco Hot Finds calls Mush Overnight Oats a "fridge staple," and I agree. The individually packaged and portioned overnight oats are great for a quick but nutritious breakfast. Now through March 30, there is a great promo, as the already unbeatable price is down by $3.50 – so only $6.49 for an 8-pack.

