7 Costco Hidden Gems in This Month’s Members-Only Savings

This month, there are so many ways to save at Costco, including the Members-Only savings. The latest batch of deals runs through September 21, giving you over three more weeks to shop the hottest savings in the store. There are dozens of items on major sale this month, but only a few are true hidden gems. Here are 7 Costco hidden gems in this month’s Member’s Only savings.

Mars Chocolate Candy Box: $7.50 Off

Now is the time to stock up on Halloween candy. This Mars Chocolate Candy Box is a whopping $7.50 off and includes 30 full-size M&M’s, Snicker, Twix, and Milky Way bars, perfect for eating yourself or handing out on the spookiest day of the year.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Replacement Electric Toothbrush Heads: $15 Off

Electric toothbrush heads are expensive, so I always wait until they go on sale at Costco and then stock up. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Replacement Electric Toothbrush Heads, Medium Soft Bristle and Ultra Soft Bristle, Whitening, 8 Brush Heads, is $15 off this month. The online price is $49.99, but you will likely find them for less in the store.

Pantene Multi-Tasker 10 Shampoo and Conditioner: $3 Off

Pantene Multi-Tasker 10 Shampoo and Conditioner, 38.2 fl oz, are $3 off this month, $9.99 online. “I was hesitant to buy it because I bought the SheaMoisture brand before and ended up throwing it away after 3 uses. I am glad I took the chance, it is as good as Olaplex but a lot cheaper!” writes a shopper. “I have tried a ton of different products on my hair and this one seems to be the best. It really does work. I have mid length wavy brown/blonde hair and it was damaged for a long time. It took me about 3 days of using this product to see and feel a difference. I love it. I have told my family about it as well and they love it. It is worth a shot,” adds another.

Full Thread Greek Saffron 14 Gram Jar: $20 Off

Saffron is a gourmet treat for chefs. Costco is selling Full Thread Greek Saffron 14 Gram Jar for $20 off, $59.99 online. “Thanks Costco for bringing back Saffron. I can’t live without Saffron. I only trust buying this product from Costco,” writes a shopper. “This saffron is very very good and very affordable. You get so much in the jar and it is a bright red color. There is some yellow in it as another reviewer noted, but all in all this is an excellent price point and a great product for recipes.”

Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings: $30 Off

Mila Soup Dumplings are better than most of the food I have eaten at Dim Sum joints, and on major sale this month at Costco. This Xiao Long Bao pack has three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp, and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper. Take $30 off this month, $69.99 online.

Casper Cooling Select 12″ Memory Foam Mattress: $110 Off

On the market for an affordable mattress? Casper Cooling Select 12″ Memory Foam Mattress, originally $549.99, is also on sale for $110 less, $439.99, which includes shipping and handling. The larger size is $160 off. This also qualifies for Costco Direct. “Soft Feel with Supportive Comfort,” writes a shopper. “Wonderful combination of soft feel but supportive enough for those of us who have endured back surgery. This was my first “bed in a box” placed on a platform and I will never go back. I really didn’t know how much I loved this mattress until I spent 6 days away on vacation! My sleep scores on my smartwatch prove the Casper provides a better night’s sleep in every way.”

Nongshim, Tonkotsu Ramen Bowl: $3.60 Off

Ramen lovers know that Nongshim, Tonkotsu Ramen Bowl is legit. And, the 6-pack at Costco is $3.60 off this month, just $10.39 if you buy online. One “Raging Ramen Eater” endorsed the easy-to-heat noodles. “The most delicious ramen of them all! Admittedly, my favorite ramen style is Tonkotsu from our local ramen restaurant. But even with your preferences of spicy or not. This ramen bowl has a separate packet for the chile/spicy flavor. You can add it or not. Either way it’s still delicious! Unfortunately this is one the many products Costco is famous for only stocking once. Then never to be seen in the warehouses again. Fortunately for now it’s currently available online. Costco!…My Christmas wish this year is for these ramen bowls be back in stock. I’m a simple man in love with ramen!”