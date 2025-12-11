11 Costco Holiday Gifts Flying Off Shelves This Week

These 11 Costco holiday gifts are selling fast thanks to big savings and shopper praise.

‘Tis the season to get your holiday shopping done at Costco. The warehouse continues to add new items to its sales roster and launches promotions daily. In a new email titled “The Season of Giving: Save Big on Holiday Gifts,” Costco features some of the year’s most compelling deals on everything from food baskets to kitchen gadgets. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Costco holiday gifts flying off shelves now.

Mrs. Prindables Festive Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Set

As part of a “festive baskets instant cheer” promo, there are so many great holiday food-related gift baskets on major sale. Mrs. Prindables Festive Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Set, 4.5 lbs Total, is just $44.99 delivered after $20 off. “These were the hit of the holiday season for us. Everyone loved this unique treat and commented on it to us. They don’t last too long once received however, so you have about a week to finish them once opened. But the layers of caramel and chocolate were delicious and generous. We will definitely order next season for our special friends,” writes a shopper.

Party Time Beverage Tub

Another fun gift idea that is on sale? The Party Time Beverage Tub, $59.99 after $20 off. “I gave this as a gift so the review reflects what the recipient said to be. They sent a photo of contents used for an appetizer tray they were using for guests. Their words? Only accolades: loved the variety and quality of selections,” a shopper says.

The Fruit Company Collection Boxes

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower is $20 off, $59.99, while The Fruit Company Grand 12-Box Tower is $99.99 after $60 off. “I have ordered various baskets from The Fruit Company for years, and they never disappoint. My sister loves receiving them! The fruit are ripe and delicious, the snacks are yummy and the delivery is quick. And a bonus – the boxes are well made and can be reused! Highly recommended,” writes a shopper.

David’s Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Large Holiday Cookie Tin

David’s Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Large Holiday Cookie Tin is just $29.99 after $10 off. Each tin comes with 24 freshly baked cookies: Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Double Chocolate Chip. “These cookies are amazing — fresh, flavorful, and absolutely delicious! Shipping was extremely fast, and everything arrived perfectly packaged. I will definitely order again,” a shopper confirms.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ghirardelli Gift Tower

And, don’t sleep on the Ghirardelli Gift Tower, a great gift for the holidays, $37.99 after $12 off. “Wonderful gift! I loved the packaging. The packaging was very attractive. I was pleased with the amount of product for the price,” writes a shopper.

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 4-Pack, 108 Total Pieces, is $20 off and makes a great gift, according to shoppers. “A GREAT value as the chocolates are delicious and wrapped very nicely. A super gift or keep for yourself as this is a great value and deal,” writes one.

Harry & David Gift Tower

The Harry & David Gift Tower is $27.99 after $7 off. It includes a variety of delicious treats, including Harry & David Dark Truffles, Harry & David Dipping Pretzel Twists, Harry & David Shortbread Strawberry Jam, Harry & David Milk Chocolate Cherries, Harry & David Caramel Moose Munch, and Harry & David Sweet & Spicy Snack Mix. “I gave this gift to a friend who loved it! It was packaged beautifully, and the treats were fresh. Harry and David products are all always a great gift! I will definitely order this again,” a shopper writes.

Assorted ZWILLING Products

As part of a special event, assorted ZWILLING products are available starting at $89.99, including the ZWILLING Fresh and Save 32-piece Vacuum System, $199.99. “I received this Zwilling 32-piece Vacuum System as a gift. I was a little skeptical at first, but I really trusted the gift giver in their stunning joy over the product. They said it was the most amazing product. Back in the day I was very interested in the seal a meal, but never purchased one because of the waste of materials and the size of the appliance to vacuum seal. This product is phenomenal and the Vacuum is very small, I keep it in a drawer, it is so compact and they charge of the battery lasts a long time. Versatile for cooking and The bag system is amazing as well as the glass, which is the set I have. I couldn’t recommend it more unbelievably impressed,” writes a shopper.

Hurom Slow Juicers

As part of another special event, Hurom Slow Juicers are on sale starting at $279.99 delivered. For $429.99, get the beloved Hurom H-320 Slow Juicer. “Quiet and smooth,” writes a shopper. “I’m a formal Breville juicer user. I love how quiet this juicer is! The juice comes out very smooth with very little foam which I prefer that way. It’s very easy to set up and clean— I can take apart and wash every piece quickly. I love how simple and thorough the cleaning process is.”

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker

The Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, 96 oz Capacity, 5 Preset Programs, is $60 off, $249.99. “We were a little skeptical at first. Not anymore, this new ninja slushi xl is amazing!!! We tried a small batch of pineapple soda and all the kids loved it. The cups included are a nice bonus. Highly recommend it,” writes a shopper.

Gotze Luxury Peeler Set

As part of the Gotze Kitchen Tools special event, with items starting at $99.99, get the Gotze Luxury Peeler Set for $169.99, which a shopper calls a “game-changing” peeler. “I’m absolutely thrilled with my Gotze Peeler purchase! This peeler has exceeded my expectations in every way. The quality is top-notch, and the performance is seamless. The ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold and maneuver, while the sharp blade glides effortlessly through even the toughest vegetables. Cleaning is also a breeze! What truly sets the Gotze Peeler apart, however, is its precision and control. I’ve never had such consistent results when peeling fruits and veggies. Overall, I’m thoroughly impressed with the Gotze Peeler, and I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a reliable, high-quality peeling solution!”