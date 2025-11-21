‘Tis the season to save money at Costco! In addition to all the everyday values, monthly members-only instant savings, and other sales and promotions the club is running, there is a special Holiday Savings promo going on. The bad news? The first batch of special savings ended on November 16. The good? The new batch is now live through December 1. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best Costco deals now that holiday savings are live.

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

The Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 4 Pack, 108 Total Pieces, is $30 off. “A GREAT value as the chocolates are delicious and wrapped very nicely. A super gift or keep for yourself as this is a great value and deal,” writes one.

The 65-Inch Frame Television

The Samsung 65″ Class – The Frame Series – QLED 4K – Art Mode Vision AI Smart TV, which includes the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle Included For 5 Years of Total Coverage, is just $1,199.99. “Can’t say enough how much we enjoy this tv! We have the 55″ in our bedroom, and it looks like we have art hanging over the dresser rather than a homely tv. We have the art on a three-minute rotation (motion activated) and sometimes I’ll just sit on the bed to watch the art. Another feature that we love is the mat screen that doesn’t reflect the light from the windows that are directly across from it. Our regular tv was barely viewable in the daytime due to the glare. Also like the minimal wiring. We’ve bought a second one!” writes a shopper. “I’ve never loved a tv…until now!” writes another. “I bought the 50 inch Frame for my bedroom and I absolutely love it! The picture is fabulous and I bought a Bose sound bar from Costco to go with it which really makes the sound pop. The best part so far is the art store! So much beautiful art to scroll through and show when I’m not watching TV. Highly recommend!”

Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno

Amylu products are super popular, and now is the time to pick up a box of Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno, 46 oz. Get $4 off chicken meatballs from November 17 through December 1.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Real Foods Chicken In Red Sauce Tamales

Del Real Foods Chicken In Red Sauce Tamales, 15-count, are delicious and on sale! Get the package for $5 off at your local warehouse from November 17 to December 1.

Cello Cracker Cut Cheese Tray

Are you creating a cheese plate or charcuterie board for a holiday party? Cello Cracker Cut Cheese Tray, Variety pack, 2 lbs, is $9.49 in the warehouse after $3.50 off.

Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix

Also great for entertaining and your next holiday party? Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix. The 30-ounce container is $3 off. “I have been buying these for about a year now and they are the best! They are quite satisfying with the slightly sweet coating on it. I have never had a bad nut like you can get sometimes in large containers,” writes a shopper.

Ocean Spray Craisins Whole & Juicy Dried Cranberries

Now is the time to replenish your Craisins supply. Ocean Spray Craisins Whole & Juicy Dried Cranberries, 64 oz, is $5.99 after $4 off.

LaCroix Sparkling Water

There are lots of drink deals going on at the warehouse. If you like sparkling water, get a 24-pack of LaCroix Sparkling Water for $2.20 off. It is a variety pack and comes with multiple flavors.

CJ Foods bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons

I love CJ Foods bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons. They can be eaten as an appetizer or tossed in soup. The three-pound bag is $2.50 off.

PuraVida Fire Roasted Root Vegetables

Shoppers are crazy about PuraVida Fire Roasted Root Vegetables, 64 oz, an easy way to cook veggies and serve with a protein during the week. The huge bag is $3 off.

Nongshim Udon Premium Noodle Soup

And, over in the asian food noddle aisle, get Nongshim Udon Premium Noodle Soup, 6/9.73 oz, for $4.50 off the original price.