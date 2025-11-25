Costco is bringing the deals this week just in time for the holidays. The warehouse and website are loaded with so many savings on everything you need for the next few months, from food and drinks to gifts and appliances. What should you shop for if saving money is a priority? We have gathered together some of the best deals. Here are the 11 best Costco items with holiday savings this week.

Touchland 4-Pack

Costco Does It Again shared about a sensational deal on Touchland, which retails for $10 per sanitizer at Sephora. “Touch Land Hydrating 4-pack Hand Sanitizers! Perfect Stocking Stuffer!✨ $27.99,” they wrote. Retail this would be $40 for the pack.

Command Strips and Hooks

Costco Deals shared about a killer deal on Command hooks and strips. “Keep your walls damage free this holiday season with @command Designer Hooks and Picture Hanging Strips! Available nationwide in @costco stores for $3 off! Stock up today!” they wrote. “Damage free decorating – no holes, marks, or sticky residue! No tools required! Perfect not just for frames, but great for a gallery wall, acoustic foam boards and more this holiday season! Hooks hold strongly on variety of surfaces to hang what you want, where you want. Make decorating a breeze and add them to your Costco cart today!”

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Shopping for a chocolate lover? The Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 4 Pack, 108 Total Pieces, is $30 off. “A GREAT value as the chocolates are delicious and wrapped very nicely. A super gift or keep for yourself as this is a great value and deal,” writes one.

Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno

Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno, 46 oz, are delicious and make a great app or snack for your holiday party. Through December 1, the chicken meatballs are $4 off.

Costco Trade-In Will Help You Save More Money

Costco Buys has a hack for saving money on gadgets. “Costco has the BEST deals on laptops and tech for the holidays! Even better, you can amplify your savings by trading in your old, unused laptop or mobile device for a Costco Shop Card! 👏🏼 The trade in process is SUPER simple… just Google “Costco Trade-In” or visit the Costco website to start! You’ll want to act fast to maximize the value for your old tech, since Costco’s holiday tech deals won’t last long!” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Real Foods Chicken In Red Sauce Tamale

If you enjoy eating tamales over the holidays, Costco has a savory deal. Del Real Foods Chicken In Red Sauce Tamales, 15-count, are delicious and on sale! Get the package for $5 off at your local warehouse through December 1.

Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix

Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix is another great item to toss in a bowl at your holiday party. The 30-ounce container is $3 off. “I have been buying these for about a year now and they are the best! They are quite satisfying with the slightly sweet coating on it. I have never had a bad nut like you can get sometimes in large containers,” writes a shopper.

Costco Buys shared about a big sale on Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. “Fresh laundry just got even better — @Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is BACK at Costco and on SALE from 11/17–12/21! A must-have for every laundry routine, it kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria and leaves clothes smelling amazing with a crisp linen scent 💪🏼😌 Perfect for everything from everyday wear to activewear 👕Don’t miss out — stock up and save $4 at Costco through 12/21!”

LaCroix Sparkling Water

If you like sparkling water or like to keep it on hand for guests, Costco is here for you. Get a 24-pack of LaCroix Sparkling Water for $2.20 off. It is a variety pack and comes with multiple flavors.

Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons.

Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons are also on sale, and a great item to keep in the freezer. They can be eaten as an appetizer or tossed in soup. The three-pound bag is $2.50 off.

Thomasville Walsen Sectional

Costco Deals shared about an amazing sofa deal. “The Thomasville Walsen Sectional is BACK and on sale for $300 OFF now only $1199.99 on Costco.com and in select Costco clubs! If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your living room, THIS is it. The storage sectional is our favorite! Promo ends Dec. 1.”