Costco Food Court Beloved Sandwich Returns: "OMG It's Back!"

The Costco Food Court is legendary. From their trademark bargain hot dog meal to large, gooey slices of pizza, some people go to the warehouse not to shop, but simply to take advantage of a reasonably price and delicious meal. Over the years there have been items always on the menu – including the hot dog and pizza slices, while others have rotated in and out. Recently, fans have been sharing that one fan-favorite sandwich is back in some stores, and it's created lots of excitement.

The Hot Turkey & Provolone Sanwich Is Back

According to an Oregon shopper, a hot sandwich is making a food court comeback. "Hot Turkey & Provolone Sandwich is back at Costco (Eugene Oregon)!" they shared in a post, which received a slew of comments and likes in just a day.

People Are Really Excited

Redditors went wild over the news. "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! REPEAT, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!" one person excitedly responded. "This is what we've been waiting for boys!" agreed another.

It's Similar to the Old One, But There Are a Few Differences

There are some similarities and differences between the new sandwich and the old one. "It has more meat than the old one, but otherwise, it's pretty much the same," one says. "It's already made. It's not like the cold sandwich where they make it to order. It's already cooked and in the warmer where the pizza and chicken bake at," explains another. It also has "like a pesto mayo" on it. "They make it in branches and is left in the warmer with the pizzas," says one person who tasted it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It's Frozen and Heated

"It comes in frozen but they heat it like they used to. It's real close to old one, not as drastic a difference as when the chicken bake started getting premade. The huge thing here is that the bread is heated which was one of the biggest issues with the roast beef and chicken ones. That bread is a legal brick when served cool," writes one Redditor.

It Has 820 Calories

Some people were concerned about the calories. "820 calories for a sandwich like that is absurd," one person noted. "I'm trying to figure out how you get that many calories in a sandwich like that. Same goes for the muffins from the bakery," another commented. "It's the mayo, and the roll is probably 200+ by itself," one suggested.

It's Also a Lot More Expensive Than It Used to Be

While it used to be $3.99 according to multiple shoppers, the sandwich is now $6.99. "Well what a price increase," one commented. "Damn, I would have been okay with $5.99, but $6.99 is steep," another agreed.

Where Can You Get It

While the original poster saw the sandwich in Oregon, it has been spotted in other states. "It's in California already. Had it at the Alhambra location and Huntington Beach. It way better than the cold sandwiches. And somehow the cheese is melted and has delicious burnt cheese edges," one confirmed.