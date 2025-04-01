7 Hottest Items Shoppers Found at Costco Over the Weekend

Over the weekend, shoppers flocked to their local Costco stores for weekly shopping. In the process, they discovered many new products just in time for spring. From innovative, protein-packed snacks to delicious desserts and new items in the deli section, this week's hottest items are sure to fly off the shelves. Here are 7 of the hottest items shoppers found at Costco over the weekend.

Wilde Protein Chips Nashville Hot Flavor

Looking for a crunchy, protein-packed chip? Wilde Protein Chips Nashville Hot Flavor is a new buy at Costco. The snack has real ingredients like chicken breast, egg whites, and chicken bone broth and is selling for $9.99 a bag. "They were a huge hit in my house," says Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds.

Havana Alfajor Chocolates

Havana Alfajor Chocolates "are incredible," Laura Jayne Lamb says. "They're a chocolate dulce de leche snack from Argentina." Get the bag for $13.99. "Havana alfajores are the best," one follower commented.

Shrimp Tempura

Over in the deli section shoppers are finding Shrimp Tempura with sweet chili sauce, Costco deals reported. "The tempura shrimp is delicious! 😋 I had it tonight," one shopper commented.

$6.79 per pound. "The tempura shrimp are so good! We put them in the air fryer and made tacos with them!" another added.

Kirkland Signature Mini Muffin Bites

Looking for a new snack? Kirkland Signature Mini Muffin Bites, chocolate chips, four muffins per pouch, have become a quick hit with shoppers. "Kids loved it and it is a solid snack for sure. It reminds me of Panera bread chocolate chip muffin if you ever had it," one shopper commented on a post from Costco Deals.

Mediterranean Baklava

Costco is an excellent resource for ethnic foods. Costco Buys found a Mediterranean Baklava 1.72-pound variety pack for $9.59. "We opened our box of baklava and tried it today, ours was really good, not too dry at all," one shopper confirmed.

Boudin Sourdough San Francisco Sourdough Crisps

Boudin Sourdough San Francisco Sourdough Crisps are also new in the warehouse. Each bag is filled with toasted sourdough baguette slices with garlic and asiago cheese. Get one pound 6 ounces for $8.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Madagascar Vanilla Infused Maple Syrup

"YUM! I spotted this NEW Madagascar Vanilla Infused Maple Syrup! The vanilla is a delicious, welcomed addition to the artisan quality syrup…pancakes anyone?!" Costco Buys reports. Get the bottle for $15.89 "That is amazing for cooking 🍳 too!" she writes. "The best syrup ever."