7 Costco Ice Cream Flavors Ranked by How Much Shoppers Love Them

Costco has a huge ice cream selection, and members are spoiled for choice with all the premium brand products available at a bargain price. But which are the absolute must-have ice cream products from the warehouse chain? I analyzed the comments in one r/costco thread where members discuss their all-time favorite Costco ice cream flavor, observing factors such as popularity/mentions, taste and texture, versatility, and just overall enthusiasm. Here are the 7 best Costco ice cream flavors, based on how much shoppers love them—read to the end to see #1.

Healthy Choice Fudge Bars

The Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars come in at number 7, with members loving how this "better for you" option tastes great. "I have a Healthy Choice fudge bar every night. Perfect 90 calorie treat to end the evening," one Redditor said. "Just got these for the first time and LOVE them," another said.

Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Bars

The Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Bars are a hit with shoppers who enjoy the tart taste of these treats. "I think I bought a 15-pack back in January for $11.99. Man I love Costco," one Redditor said. "They are amazing, would never have known they were yogurt by taste. I love these things!" another raved.

Melona Fruit Bars

Costco shoppers love the Melona Bars, although they can be hard to find as they seem to be out of stock a lot. "Melona when they have it! Creamy but still refreshing, and such a good deal!" one member said. "Melona Ice cream is the right answer," one shopper agreed.

It's-It Ice Cream Sandwiches

The It's-It Ice Cream Sandwiches are another firm favorite with Costco shoppers, who love the nostalgia this treat evokes but get annoyed about availability. "I miss having these. Haven't had an It's It in like 3 years," one Redditor said. "Bay area specific: It's-It. Otherwise Kirkland vanilla,' another commented.

Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars

Coming in strong at number three is a popular option across the board—the Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars. "They are great. Our local Costco hasn't had them for a while. We are not happy about this," one shopper said. "The Haagen Dazs bars are my fave but they go too fast in this house so right now we have the healthy choice fudge pops, which are pretty good for being a less decadent treat. Those Yasso mint chocolate chip bars are good too," another said.

Kirkland Signature Vanilla Ice Cream

The Kirkland Signature Vanilla Ice Cream almost made the top spot for favorite ice cream—Costco shoppers are obsessed with it. "Straight up Kirkland Vanilla. Nothing else matters," one shopper said. "We're big fans of the regular Kirkland Signature vanilla ice cream in the tubs. It's not perfect, it's not terrible, it's just reliably good ice cream. My teen is particular about textures and eats it by the bucketful," another agreed. "KS ultra premium vanilla is in fact perfect," a third raved.

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

Coming in at number one, the Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars (essentially the Costco version of the Chocolate and nut Haagen-Dazs bars). "My grandpa got me hooked on the ice cream bars with the crunch on it. Kirkland. Also the (commentor corrected) healthy choice fudge bars!" one member said. "The KS ice cream bars are excellent and a phenomenal value," another agreed.