Skip to content

Costco Has Stopped Selling a Popular Butter at Several Locations

The move comes amid new rules on food packaging.
Chris Shott
By Chris Shott
Published on February 6, 2023 | 2:47 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

Irish butter is highly prized for its rich flavor and super creamy texture. These desirable qualities are generally attributed to the grass-fed cows from which it comes.

Nutritionists say eating grass-fed butter may be healthier than regular American butter, helping to boost immunity, improve blood sugar, and increase heart and bone health.

The most popular brand of Irish butter in the U.S. right now is Kerrygold, which you probably recognize from its eye-catching, shiny silver and gold packaging that really helps the product to stand out on store shelves. The brand became especially sought-after amid the butter coffee craze that lifestyle guru Dave Asprey started back in 2009.

If you notice that Kerrygold Irish butter is suddenly missing from your local supermarket, well, you can blame that same hard-to-miss packaging.

RELATED: 5 Major Food Recalls That You Need To Know About Right Now

Kerrygold the Irish creamery butter
Shutterstock

SFGate reports that Costco stores in California and New York recently yanked Kerrygold butter from shelves because its usual foil wrapper may violate new state rules prohibiting PFASs, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in food packaging.

Both states recently enacted laws banning these so-called "forever chemicals," which may pose health risks to humans, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Several other states are adopting similar rules this year, per Bloomberg Law.

A Kerrygold rep told SFGate that the company "made the responsible decision to reformulate some of our packaging" in light of the new regulations, adding that the butter would soon return to stores, complete with PFAS-free packaging. 

Irish Central reported last month that Kerrygold had temporarily halted shipments to the U.S. "to ensure that no impacted product would be on shelves by the time the new state regulations in New York and California came into effect."

A Costco manager in San Francisco told SFGate the popular butter probably wouldn't return for another month or two.

Chris Shott
Chris Shott is the Deputy Editor covering groceries for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Chris
Filed Under
// //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Restaurants
  • smashburger

    8 Burger Chains That Don't Actually Grill Their Burgers

  • Subway's Latest Move Toward Fresher Ingredients Is Leaving Customers Skeptical

    Subway Plans to Add Meat Slicers to Every Restaurant

  • Crunch-Fried Flounder Sandwich red lobster

    6 Chains That Use Real Whole Fish in Their Fish Sandwiches

  • steak-n-shake burger

    8 Burger Chains That Make Their Burger Patties Fresh

  • steakhouse sides

    6 Side Dishes To Never Order at a Restaurant