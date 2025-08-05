I love Costco. As a food writer, the warehouse is a great resource to discover the latest and greatest products, ranging from delicious food and healthy soda to high tech gadgets and even luxury skincare. The icing on the cake? The warehouse prices items to sell, many significantly less than other stores. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say are cheaper than anywhere else.

Mila Asian Foods

Mila is one of those brands that does Asian right. I have tried a variety of its products, ranging from soup dumplings to packaged noodles. And you aren’t going to find a better deal on the gourmet eats than at Costco. For example, you can currently get the Mila Dan Dan Spicy Noodle at your local warehouse for much less than Whole Foods.

Rotisserie Chicken

Obviously, Costco’s famously cheap rotisserie chicken is one of the best deals in town. It is also the reason why some people join the warehouse, as the savings for serious chicken eaters can easily pay for a memberhip. “You absolutely can not go wrong with the rotisserie chicken its probably one of the greatest food deals of all time. I used to get a couple at a time and turn them into a couple of weeks’ worth of meal prep,” one shopper notes.

Diapers

There is no way around it: Diapers are expensive. Costco is a great place to shop for the essentials, offering deep discounts and promos on name brands and also its in-warehouse option, Kirkland Signature. Currently, Huggies Diapers in all sizes are marked down. Save $8 to $10 per box, depending on size.

Eggs

Eggs are another item you should always buy at Costco. “Eggs are much cheaper from Costco than elsewhere, since the smallest amount you can buy is 2 dozen. If that’s not too many to keep around, then you can easily hard boil eggs almost anywhere for a portable, high-protein snack,” one person says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

K-Cup Pods

K-Cups are a must-buy at Costco. Whether you buy name brands or opt for the Kirkland Signature, which are Keurig K-Cup branded, you will definitely save money. Currently the in-warehouse brand is even more affordable, $6 off, or $33.99 a box. “Better, smoother flavor than Pike Place Roast from Starbucks, and obviously way more pods for less money. Heckuva deal!” writes a reviewer. “I decided to give this a try instead of my usual Caribou or Paul Newman and I was pleasantly surprised. Coffee has a very nice taste and is smooth. Will be buying more,” adds another.

Produce

Produce is a great deal at Costco, if you can consume all of the groceries before they go bad. “Bananas are only $0.50/lb when bought from Costco, so practically free. They provide potassium that will help you stay healthy if you are eating a simple diet. Citrus fruits, like oranges or clementines, are also very cheap per pound, you just have to buy several pounds. If you eat a banana and an orange every day, you’ll generally be healthier than if you don’t,” they wrote.

Gas

Lots of shoppers join Costco just for the gas savings. “My gas savings alone more than pay for my membership at Costco. I’m saving an average of $0.30/gal, and I fill up ~14gal/week. Factor in two weeks off per year, that’s 50 weeks * 14gal/week * $0.30/gal = $210 saved on gas. The membership was $55 when I got it,” one shopper states.