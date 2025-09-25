Costco is famous for its unparalleled everyday low prices on everything from $5 rotisserie chicken to luxury watches. Additionally, the warehouse and the website run sales, making already inexpensive items even more affordable. What sales are shoppers taking advantage of right now? Here are 7 Costco items with discounts shoppers are loving this week.

This Viral Korean Cleansing Oil Is $10 Off

Costco Deals shared a “SALE ALERT” about a viral product. “Korea’s #1 Cleansing Oil by @manyoglobal is ON SALE now at @Costco for $10 off now only $19.99 (9/18-10/1) Over 20M bottles sold + 17 beauty awards,” they wrote. “Don’t miss this limited time sale! Stock up before it’s gone!”

Bachan’s Japanese Dipping Sauce Is Less Than $1

One Redditor shared a photo of Bachan's Japanese Dipping Sauce for just $0.97. "I think them expiring soon is why they're so cheap. I tried using them as a bbq sauce, had to thin it out a little but they're still tasty," they wrote. The deal is so good, shoppers are stocking up. "Thanks I just bought 8," one wrote.

Scrub Mommy Sponges Are on Major Sale

Need some sponges? “Scrub mommy marked for clearance,” a Redditor shared, alongside a photo showing the box of sponges for $6.97. “I have a set of the ceramic non stick pans from Costco and you have to be very gentle when cleaning them, so I love the soft side of the scrub mommy,” a shopper responded.

LaVazza KCups Are Majorly Cheap

Stock up on K-Cups. “LaVazza KCups 80ct $9.97!” writes a Redditor. “Expiration Date 2027. Yes, I bought 10 boxes! The medium roast is my favorite. We have 3 big coffee drinkers in the house, so it will be used. The cashier told me it was a special purchase and they are no longer stocking them. Easton Columbus, Ohio.”

A New Asian Noodle Dish

Craving Asian? Pulmuone Teriyaki Stir-Fry Udon is currently $2.40 off. “This is a family favorite, once we add some ingredients. I always add teriyaki sauce, peas, and serve it with a couple fried eggs on top. You could add gochugaru or sriracha or both on top. It’s so delicious!” writes a Redditor.

Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos Are $4 Off

Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos are easy-to-heat, delicious, meat-free burritos and make the perfect snack. Stock your freezer with them this month; as the freezer section favorite, they are an additional $4 off.

Amylu Paleo Andouille Sausage Is Also $4 Off

Amylu Paleo Andouille Sausage, 16-count, is $4 off. The sausage is sourced from chicken raised without antibiotics, with no nitrates or nitrites added. It is also gluten-free.