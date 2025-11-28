Can you believe December is almost here? It still feels like Labor Day was last week, even though the holiday season is here. Luckily, Costco is taking a lot of the pressure off with severe price drops on everything from winter clothes to home decor and groceries. What should you buy right now at the lowest prices of the year? Here are the 11 best Costco items dropping in price as December approaches.

Holiday Dresses for Girls Are $4 Off

Costco New Deals shared that party dresses are now available in the clothing department. “Run to Costco for these holiday deals!! Holiday dresses are now on sale $4 OFF now only $15.99 such a great deal and the are super cute for thanksgiving and Christmas,” they wrote. “So adorable !!!” a shopper commented.

Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner Is $10 Off

Costco Deals shared about a seriously good deal on a warehouse favorite hair product. “We said goodbye to dry, brittle hair and hello to salon-quality hydration with Nexxus at Costco! The @nexxushaircare Therappe & Humectress Shampoo + Conditioner duo is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and Keratin Proteins to deliver 48 hours of deep moisture and help rescue dry, damaged hair! Grab one now for an amazing deal of $10 OFF at @Costco from 11/17–12/21! Your hair (and wallet) will thank you!”

Blue Air Mini Max Bundle Is $20 Off

Costco Guide shared a great deal on the Blue Air Mini Max Bundle. “‘Tis the season for a @costco run! The @blueairus Mini Max Bundle is $20 off, that’s ONLY $79.99 for TWO Mini Max air purifiers! Sale ends 11/30 🎁Fresh, clean air = better sleep, better focus, better moods… and the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, grab it at Costco or http://Costco.com before the sale ends!”

The I Pack Puffy Tote Is $10 Off

Costco Guide shared a hot new product on sale. “Sale alert on this must have Travel bag! Save $10 off in @ipackbag Puffy tote at @costco and on Costco.com until 11/30,” they wrote. It comes in Taupe, Maroon & Black, and has a padded laptop pocket, built-in drink sleeve, and adjustable strap for carrying.

Del Real Tamales Are $5 Off

If you like tamales, run to Costco. Del Real Foods Chicken In Red Sauce Tamales, 15-count, are delicious and on sale! Get the package for $5 off at your local warehouse through December 1.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers Are $25 Off

So many gourmet meats are on sale on the Costco website. Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers (24/5.5 oz. per burger), 8.25 pounds, are $25 off, just $104.99 through 12/25/25. “The best tasting burger!” writes a shopper. “The beef has amazing taste. It is easy to grill straight from frozen making it very convenient. The quality of beef is outstanding.”

Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno Are $4 Off

Costco has so many easy meals, including Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno, 46 oz. They are $4 off through December 1.

Craisins Are $4 Off

Now is the time to replenish your Craisins supply. Ocean Spray Craisins Whole & Juicy Dried Cranberries, 64 oz, is $5.99 after $4 off.

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal with 4 Side Dishes Is $40 Off

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal with 4 Side Dishes, which serves up to eight people, is $40 off, $129.99. It serves 8. The meal comes with five pounds of Boneless Carver Ham with Glaze and two pounds each of the following sides: Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing, Creamed Spinach, Scalloped Potatoes au Gratin, and Mac & Cheese. “Very pleased with my order! The ham was delicious – and so were all the sides. Easy to prepare and definitely enough to feed 8. Will definitely order again next holiday season!” writes a shopper.

LaCroix Sparkling Water Is $2.20 Off

If you like sparkling water, get a 24-pack of LaCroix Sparkling Water for $2.20 off. It is a variety pack and comes with multiple flavors.

Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops Are $40 Off

Save $40 on Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops, (4/4 Oz. Chops Per Pack), 10 pounds of meat, $179.99. “Excellent shipping, excellent packaging, very convenient, excellent lamb chops,” writes a shopper. “The lamb chops were cut in 4 and were very tasty and tender. Will definitely buy again. Love that they are grass fed and humanely raised,” adds another.