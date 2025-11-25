11 Best New Costco Items for Thanksgiving Entertaining This Week

Are you hosting Thanksgiving, having guests in town, or throwing a little holiday party? Costco is the perfect place to shop for everything you need to keep guests fed, hydrated, and entertained all winter long. From Thanksgiving turkeys and side dishes to quick breakfasts, apps, and desserts, the warehouse understands the hosting assignment and is here for you. What should you buy to keep guests happy? Here are the 11 best new Costco items for holiday entertaining this week.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Looking for a fancy side to serve with your turkey? People are going wild over Lobster Mac and Cheese, a hot new side dish. “New lobster Mac and cheese In the Costco deli and just in time for the festivities and I’m hearing great things!!” Costco New Deals wrote. “It’s so great,” Costco Twins confirmed.

Thanksgiving Turkey

Costco New Deals also shared that turkeys have landed in the warehouse. They range from 0.99 to $4.99 per pound, depending on the brand and type. “Costco thanksgiving list part 2 Turkeys are HERE!! And there’s 8 more days to get everything you need on your list here is a variety of finds I think you might want to see. There are also dessert options coming up today!” they wrote.

Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants

What should you serve for breakfast on Thanksgiving morning? Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants are a hot new item in the bakery. “New at Costco bakery today!! Butter croissants with blueberries and cheese cake filling and caramelized bottom!! Yes please!! This and some cafesito!” Costco New Deals wrote. “Can confirm, these are delicious!” commented a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Cheese Flight

If you are planning on putting together a cheese plate, the Kirkland Signature Cheese Flight is a must-buy. “Perfect for your next charcuterie board,” writes Costco So Obsessed about the $24.99 item in the cheese section that comes with 1.8 pounds of delicious cheese.

Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set

Your guests will have a blast making s’mores out by the fire with the Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set, $58.99. The set has everything you need for s’mores night, all in one place, and can be used indoors on a counter.

Creamed Corn

Costco Guide shared about Thanksgiving sides that sound delicious, including creamed corn. “Thanksgiving sides ready to go! Just heat and serve! Creamed corn and stuffing in the refrigerated section,’ they wrote in a post.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

My mother’s favorite, the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie, is back for the season. Pretty much every influencer has shared about the better-than-homemade bakery item. It “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” Costco Buys wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Thanksgiving Dinner Kits

Don’t feel like cooking? “Wow Thanksgiving dinner kits have arrived at Costco!! These have everything you need Turkey , mashed potatoes with butter, gravy, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry sauce all for around $40 and feeds 7-8 I would argue 6/7 lol. This deal is incredible!!!” Costco New wrote.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Costco So Obsessed shared about another breakfast idea. “15 original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $17.99. Would you buy these? I prefer mine warm, but this is very convenient @krispykreme,” they wrote. “Ooh yes warmed up in the microwave for a few seconds I bet they’re really good,” a follower commented. “Yum!!! 🤤 we love Krispy Kreme!” another added.

Mocha Cappuccino

Costco So Obsessed shared about a drink option, perfect for whipping up for guests. “Mocha cappuccino $14.79 spotted today you can make it hot, cold or blended @caffedvita,” they wrote. “I think I need this,” commented a follower.

Martinelli’s Apple Cider

Don’t forget to pick up a little non-alcoholic bubbly! Costco So Obsessed shared about Martinelli’s Apple Cider 4-packs back in stores. “We always pick up one of these four packs of Martinelli’s sparkling apple cider for the holidays!” they wrote.