My job involves reviewing food and staying current with store trends, so my kids are no strangers to Costco. In fact, I drag them to our local warehouse weekly, so they can help me in my endeavors and do our shopping simultaneously. While there are lots of products they enjoy, there are a handful they can’t live without. Here are the 7 best Costco items my kids love the most.

Sunberry Farms Organic Guava Nectar

We always need a bottle of Sunberry Farms Organic Guava Nectar. The tropical juice comes in a large 128-ounce jug, and it’s fantastic. They drink it straight out of the glass, and it’s also my secret smoothie ingredients to mask all the spinach I hide in there. Adults can use it as a cocktail mixer as well.

Island Way 48oz Variety 12-Pack

My kids are obsessed with TikTok viral Island Way sorbets. The sorbet-filled fruit shells are delicious, and each serving is presented in a unique, natural fruit shell, so no bowl is needed. Costco has just restocked a new 48oz Variety 12-Pack, featuring three of each flavor: Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate.

New York Steak

My kids are steak snobs; their favorite cut is New York Strip. The USDA Choice is around $12.99 at Costco. I usually cook one or two and freeze the others for future steak nights. With a savings of around $10 a pound compared to other stores, it’s a no-brainer.

Stacy’s Pita Chips

I honestly can’t keep Stacy’s Organic Simply Naked Pita Chips stocked in my home. I love eating them with La Terre Fina dips sold at the warehouse. My daughter eats them plain. And, I don’t blame her. There is something simply delicious about the just-salty-enough pita crisps to satisfy you.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

I struggle to get my kids to consume enough protein. Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes to the rescue. Each bottle delivers 30 grams of protein with just 150 calories, but tastes like your average chocolate milk. Costco offers the best deal on an 18-pack, and I have compared prices everywhere. They just call them chocolate milk because that’s what they taste like.

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars are one of my favorite snacks and my kids love them too. Made from real fruit, they are healthier than fruit roll-ups and taste way better.

Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks

My whole family is obsessed with Bobo's PB&J Oat Snacks. I used to buy them at Whole Foods, until I found the variety pack, with 20 packages of grape and strawberry sandwiches, at Costco for way less.