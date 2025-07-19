11 Costco Items With New Lower Prices in July

Costco shoppers who love a bargain (that’s all of us, right?) will appreciate the deals available in stores and online right now. Fan-favorite items and staple household goods are on sale right now, and many of these picks are very highly rated by shoppers who rave about the quality, price, and value for money. Whether you need drinks and paper plates for your BBQs and picnics, cleaning products or energy boosters, the warehouse chain has you covered. Here are the best Costco items with new lower prices in July.

Pure Life Purified Water

Pure Life Purified Water is just $4.99 for 24 8 oz bottles, and shoppers say they are the perfect size for everyday use. “Excellent tasting water, in convenient bottles. Easy to put in your pocket and to place in your car,” one Costco member said. “I had this at a recent outdoor BBQ, and it’s the best drinking water I can remember. I’m buying some for both my home and my medical office. Highest recommendation!” another commented.

Extra Sugar Free Chewing Gum

Costco has the fan-favorite Extra Sugar Free Chewing Gum in Spearmint for $11.49. “I got off cigarettes by vaping, got off vaping by using Kirkland Quit gum (‘compare to Nicorette’), and quit Quit through Extra. Doing great after 3 weeks of Extra-only. Flavor is long-lasting and pleasant,” one shopper said.

Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

Costco shoppers can get 10 lbs of the Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats for just $8.79. “Nothing beats the good ol’d fashioned tried and true Quaker Oats. It’s the same now as when I was a kid. It still works. Great for making granola and hot oatmeal in the morning. Much better than the quick version. It’s a lot of oats, so make sure you can use it all…and of course, a great price,” one member said.

IZZE Sparkling Juice Beverage

The IZZE Sparkling Juice Beverage variety pack (Sparkling Strawberry, Sparkling Blackberry, Sparkling Mango, and Sparkling Apple) is on a new lower price of $19.49 for Costco shoppers. “This is a great product when you need a flavorful refreshing drink. You can add fruit, use it for smoothies or just drink it straight from the can,” one member said.

Maison Perrier Sparkling Water

Costco has the Maison Perrier Sparkling Water for $24.99 for 24 right now. “First time buying a sparkling water. It is very refreshing. I keep mine in the fridge and it’s ready to go. The bottles are very sturdy and do not bend out of shape,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup

Grab a pack of Nongshim Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup for just $19.99 for 18. “One of my favorite instant ramen in a bag. I’m very grateful for Costco to be carrying this in bulk for a pretty competitive price (basically as cheap as my Asian grocery stores). Wish Costco also had the black version. That would be icing on the cake,” one shopper said.

Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Soap Spray

Costco has impressive pricing on the Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Soap Spray, Fresh Clean, 1 Starter Kit + 2 Refills (just $10.09 down from $12.69). If you haven’t tried the Soap Spray yet, I can personally attest to it being a game changer. “This version of Dawn and the sprayer included really cuts thru grease and grime even better than regular Dawn (which was already great). I was a bit skeptical at first but can attest that this product really works in our kitchen,” a Costco shopper said.

Dixie Ultra Paper Plates

The Dixie Ultra 10-1/16″ Paper Plates are just $23.99 for 186 plates right now at Costco. Shoppers love how sturdy the plates are even with warm food. “These are my go-to for many occasions. Durable, and compostable,” one member shared.

Sugar Free Red Bull

Costco has the Red Bull Energy Drink, Sugar Free (24 count) for $38.89, a great bargain (but shipping can be iffy, shoppers say). “These are great for work and school. The sugar free makes them much better for my healthy lifestyle and contains way less sodium and calories. You can tell that they are sugar free and they taste different but it still hits the spot when I need an extra boost,” one member wrote.

Tide Pods

Costco has the fan-favorite Tide Pods HE Laundry Detergent Pods, Spring Meadow, 156-count for $34.99. “These laundry pods are an incredible value for the quantity you get,” one member said. “Not only do they clean my clothes thoroughly, but they also outperform other brands I’ve tried. One of the best features of ordering from Costco is their lightning-fast 2-day shipping, which ensures I never run out of these fantastic laundry pods.”

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads for pups. “We love the size of these training pads. We have no seepage on the sides, which is phenomenal! Easy!” one member said. “These are a great value – strong, thick, moisture proof, and a really good price,” another commented.