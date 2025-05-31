Costco has great deals on everything from eggs and rotisserie chicken to big-screen televisions every day of the week. However, they are always running amazing sales, offering limited-time mega deals on food, drinks, and household essentials. The latest batch of Costco deals ends on June 8, so now is the time to stock up. Here are 7 Costco items with “new lower prices” this week only.

Tide Laundry Detergent

I always buy my laundry detergent and fabric softener from Costco when it is on sale. Sometimes I even purchase multiples, because I know I will use them eventually. I recently doubled on Tide. Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent, which is filled with enough detergent for 152 loads, is now $5 off. Tide Plus Advanced Power with Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent is also $4 off.

Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips

My kids love Doritos. Who doesn’t? I’m sure I will be throwing these in a bowl to entertain friends and family this summer, so I’m stocking up on the deal of the summer. Costco sells a super-sized bag (30 ounces) of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips. Currently, the bag is $2 off, making it a total steal.

Red’s Egg’Wich Turkey Sausage

I am obsessed with Red’s Egg’Wich Turkey Sausage sandwiches. It’s basically a delicious antibiotic-free turkey sausage patty topped with cheese and sandwiched between cage-free eggs. Each serving boasts 17 grams of protein and just 190 calories and is gluten-free. Buy the box of eight before the price goes up, right now take $4.30 off.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps are another snack I am stocking up on for summer. I like to dip them in my favorites, including Bitchin’ Sauce and La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan, and they are great on the snack table of any summer party or BBQ. Right now, get a 28-ounce bag of the delicious snacks for $3.80 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar

I love Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar pre-cooked burgers. They make a great quick lunch, heated up in the microwave and tossed on a salad, or grilled, pan-fried, or cooked in the air fryer for dinner. A box containing eight 32-ounce gluten-free patties, free from added nitrites or nitrates, is currently $4 off.

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Chicken tenders are another must-have item. I always keep a bag in the freezer. Not only do my kids eat them with their favorite sauces, but they also make a great quick-fix protein to add to any meal when you’re out of fresh chicken. This five-pound bag of Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins is made with white meat chicken and no preservatives.. Take $5.20 off for the next week, and then pay full price after that.

Gushers Fruit Flavored Snacks Variety Pack

My kids love having sugary snacks on hand. While I try to keep their consumption to a minimum, Gushers Fruit Flavored Snacks make a perfect dessert. I usually throw them in their camp lunch bag. Right now the 42-count is $3.90 off, making it a steal compared to how much each bag costs at the grocery store. See the full list of items on sale at Costco this month here.