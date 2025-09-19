Any time you walk into Costco, you are guaranteed low prices on almost every item in the warehouse. One of the most incredible things about the company is its continually lowering prices on well-priced items. There is even a section of the website devoted to them. Here are the 11 best Costco items with new lower prices this week.

These B12 Gummies

Vitafusion Extra Strength Vitamin B12 1,000 mcg, 170 Gummies, just got lowered to $18.99. “I really liked these vitamins. They are easy to take and taste good. A great way to get your vitamin B. I don’t care if they are cherry or raspberry flavored, they just taste good,” write a shopper. “Easy to take! Tasty way to get essential vitamins without taking large tablets or capsules,” adds another.

This Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Shoppers love this Whisker Litter-Robot 4 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, LitterHopper Bundle. Costco Hot Finds shared about the gadget, now online for $799.99. “For my cat friends! I looove my litter robot 🤖,” they wrote. “Love mine!!!! Worth every single penny. My experience with customer service was impeccable. The one I bought in 2013 broke within the warranty period. They replaced the motor and it still works perfectly. Also very heavy use with 6 cats,” another shopper commented.

An Eye Cream “That Works”

Costco is a sneaky resource for luxury skincare. La Prairie Skin Caviar Eye Lift is currently $120 off through 9/28/25, $279.99. “FINALLY a product that works!!” writes a shopper. “Expensive …yes, but boy do you see results. I’m 70 and have used everything high end to low and NEVER have I had the results that La Prairie has given me. My eyes are wide open and no crepey eye skin, even in the morning waking up! It’s a miracle! I’m so happy to review this product because it really does its job. I’ve been using around 3 weeks now and saw results quickly.”

Puppy and Baby Changing Pads

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads, 30 in L X 23 in W, 100-count, are now just $19.99 online. “We have 5 little dogs. These are nice and larger than the previous ones they stocked. I don’t know why the negative reviews. They work great and are a great value,” writes a shopper. They are even great for changing babies. “I love these doggy pads for my baby. We keep several in the car, diaper bag, purse for on the go changes. I don’t want to soil the removable changing pads that come with my diaper bag. I just lay these dog pads down on public changing tables, friends’ floors, change the baby, wrap everything up, and toss it in the trash can. Easy peasy and no germs. I even use them at home on top of her changing pad so I don’t have to clean her changing pad as much. They are great for single use, but we use the ones at home about 5 times each (unless baby soils it earlier). I recommend these to all my parent friends,” writes another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mouthwash 2-Pack

Listerine UltraClean Coolmint Mouthwash, 1.5 Liter, 2-count, is just $15.99. “Great mouthwash! Love the taste,” writes a shopper. “I will continue to use this particular brand due to its quality.”

LEGO Flower Arrangement

A few months ago, the LEGO Flower Arrangement was $20 off, $79.99. The same set is $109.99 at Target. Now, it is $10 less, just $69.99. “This looks like it will be beautiful once my granddaughter completes it. Her birthday isn’t until August, but I bought it early because I was afraid that this set would become scarce as time went on. I felt lucky to have snagged it and now have it ready to give to her,” one shopper writes.

A Chic Bedding Set

Jennifer Adams Reversible 6-piece Comforter Set, Landen, is just $49.97 for a Queen and comes with everything needed for a beautiful bed. “Great comforter set! Very comfortable and the texture feels good! I appreciate that in addition to the 2 normal pillow cases it also comes with 2 pillow shams and a decorative end blanket. The design is also very pretty and the size is perfect for my 14″ King mattress,” writes a shopper. “I couldn’t be happier with this set. After returning four other sets from different stores due to poor fabric quality and cheap construction, I was starting to lose hope in finding something that looked and felt luxurious without breaking the bank. This set completely exceeded my expectations. The fabric is soft, smooth, and has a high-end feel—no scratchiness or thin material here. The stitching is beautifully done, adding a clean, polished look that makes my bed feel like a boutique hotel. It’s also reversible, which gives me some fun variety when I want to change up the vibe in my room. I’m genuinely impressed with the quality at this price point and so glad I took a chance on it. If you’re on the fence, don’t hesitate—this comforter set is a fantastic buy!” adds another.

An Outdoor Blanket

Get the Columbia Outdoor Blanket in a bunch of colors, each $12.97. “This blanket is awesome. I have it in car and first use was for spring skiing. I threw it out on snowbank and it is colorful and waterproof. The backing isn’t rubber but tight woven waterproof material. I had one for years that broke down with rubbery backing and this one is much better,” writes a shopper. It’s also “perfect for picnics” say other shoppers. “Perfect size and packs well! It’s large /mand comfy to sit in. It’s also really easy to fold and roll when you’re done. Just make sure you keep the roll tight it won’t reach the Velcro.”

A Blinging Engagement Ring

Costco sells so many gorgeous diamond rings. This Cushion Cut 2.01 ct VS1 Clarity, G Color Diamond Platinum Solitaire Ring, is now $19,499.99, including shipping and handling. It is one of a kind, and GIA certification is included.

A Home Security System

SimpliSafe Security System with Outdoor Camera Series 2, 10-piece is $129.99 after $70 off. “This SimpliSafe system has the right amount of components to get started with DIY security system. It is very easily to set up and use and the SimpliSafe technical support and customer service are phenomenal. The operators are easy to understand and so far have been able to answer and correct every issue I have run into. This is easy to install, not requiring any wiring or drilling to mount most of the components, except for the cameras. I would recommend it to anyone,” a shopper says.

And, a Luxury Massage Chair

The Osaki AI Orion Duo 4D and 3D Massage Chair has been reduced in price down to $6,499.99. “This is my second Osaki chair. My first chair was gifted to a friend as it did not fit my decor anymore. So I contacted Osaki to assist with choosing a chair. From start to finish, my experience with this massage chair company (again) was absolutely outstanding. They were efficient, friendly, punctual, patient and incredibly personable—a rare combination these days. The team at Osaki knew exactly what they were doing and got the job done quickly and professionally, all while making me feel like a valued customer. Their attention to detail and care in the process blew me away. I honestly can’t express how satisfied I am. It’s rare to come across service this good. If you’re thinking of using them—do it! You won’t regret it. I’m already recommending them to friends and family,” a shopper said.