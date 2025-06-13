Visiting Costco is often a mission for many people. My local warehouse is 20 minutes away, so I generally wait until I need several items before making the trip. (Or, I just use Instacart, don’t tell!) However, there are some items that people are so obsessed with that they might drive to Costco just for them. In a recent Reddit thread, shoppers revealed certain items that are so amazing, they warrant trips to the warehouse to buy them and them alone. Here are 7 Costco items so good shoppers didn’t grab anything else.

Rotisserie Chicken

It’s no surprise that Costco’s legendary $5 rotisserie chicken is worth a trip for many people. Many of them believe they deserve an award for it. “Walked in. Bought a rotisserie chicken. Walked out. Felt like a Costco ninja,” says u/Falldog75. “I was in and out with one chicken. I think the cashier was impressed. I sure was,” added u/PartlySunnyAF. “Went in for rotisserie chicken. Didn’t even look at the snacks. I might be cured,” another user, u/hummusthedog, joked.

Toilet Paper or Paper Towels

Paper products, such as toilet paper and paper towels, are a great deal at Costco, making the trip worthwhile. “Went in for TP. Grabbed only that. I was a legend in my own mind,” commented u/FishyDisc. “I once went in for TP and came out with TP. My wife didn’t believe me. She thought I hid stuff in the car,” added u/Bandit1976. “I needed TP and paper towels. Got both. NOTHING ELSE. Took everything in me,” said u/Dabbin4Justice.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Liquor

Shoppers who live in states where Costco sells alcohol maintain that buying booze there is worth the trip alone. “Costco vodka. That’s all I bought. Not even a snack. I deserve a medal,” said u/Spudnick77/ “Grabbed just one bottle of the Kirkland Irish Cream and bounced. Never done it before. Felt illegal,” added u/DieselCake. “Whiskey and out. The bakery was calling, but I ignored her sweet lies,” u/TheGoodSpoon chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Batteries

While shoppers often slam Kirkland Signature batteries, many maintain that the warehouse offers the best deal on Duracell. “Needed AA batteries. Walked the perimeter. Ignored the bakery. Resisted samples. Just batteries,” said u/sandwichfan64. “Walked past the tech aisle, just to prove I could. Batteries and out,” added u/NonStopPop. “Batteries. No snacks. No hoodie. No books. Just a man and his mission,” said u/ArcticSlim.

Milk

Some people go into Costco for “milk and only milk,” said u/TinyPlanetMom. “My toddler cheered like I won the Olympics,” she joked. “Just milk. Not even a granola bar from the snack aisle. Felt like a monk,” added u/TatertotDestroyer. “I kept my head down and made a beeline for the dairy. I feared eye contact with any endcaps,” added u/PleasantChunky.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Bouquets That Beat the Bears

Costco has the best deals on beautiful blooms, according to lots of shoppers. “I walked in, grabbed flowers, paid, and left. Didn’t even look at the giant bears,” said u/BaguetteBandit. “In for bouquet, out with bouquet. Didn’t even stop for samples. Who am I?” added u/FernFlipper. “Grabbed anniversary flowers. Skipped wine. That’s love,” u/MrThrifty chimed in.

Dog Food Loyalty Run

Another item worth making a trip to the warehouse? Dog food. “Got dog food and left. No detours, no chocolate-covered almonds. Felt like a ghost in the system,” said u/TechnoMuffin. “Just the kibble today. And I didn’t even pet the blankets. Proud,” added u/GoldenSnacks. “In for dog food and left with just that. Even the cashier looked surprised,” u/K9Crunchies chimed in.